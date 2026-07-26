The Most Important Chargers Extension Candidate Entering Training Camp

The Los Angeles Chargers are days away from opening training camp for the 2026 season. Linebacker Daiyan Henley will enter camp on a mission to rebound from the stormy 2025 season while playing on the final year of his rookie deal.

The Chargers linebacker room is one of the deepest rooms entering the 2026 season. The group consists of Henley, veterans Denzel Perryman and Troy Dye as well as special teams ace Del'Shawn Phillips along with young linebackers Marlowe Wax and Junior Colson rounding out the unit.

Henley can have the largest impact on the Chargers this season and the future. The 2026 defense will likely rely on the linebacker room to play a pivotal role.

2026 impact

Daiyan Henley played nearly every snap of the Chargers defense in 2025. He logged the most defensive snaps by a count of more than double compared to the second linebacker second on the list Troy Dye and third Denzel Perryman.

Henley is in line for a similar workload in 2026 and new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary has a history tied to using linebackers more aggressively. The expected use and workload for Henley makes him a key component to the Chargers defensive success in 2026.

The future of the linebacker unit

Daiyan Henley will be counted on in 2026. Beyond 2026 is a complete mystery for he and the entire linebacker room. Henley, Perryman and Dye are the expected main defensive contributors and all of them are on expiring contracts.

It is no secret that Henley had a rougher year in 2026. The step back is completely understandable after what was thrown at him physically after suffering a severe illness early in the season, as well as dealing with tragedy off the field. Henley has clearly stated that he is anticipating a significant leap this year with all of the work and recovery done in the offseason. How he plays, will likely dictate how the linebacker room will look going forward beyond 2026.

The Chargers have established significant competition in the linebacker room with veterans and young linebackers. 2025 undrafted linebacker Marlowe Max shined as a starter against the AFC West Champion Denver Broncos' first-team offense when head coach Jim Harbaugh opted to rest the starters heading into the playoffs.

Assuming Henley plays well, the Chargers will likely offer him a contract extension in the offseason and will continue to look for linebackers to fill in next to him with Wax potentially carving out that role for himself. However, if Henley fails to take that step, the Chargers will unfortunately be faced with long-term question marks at the position with potentially all three main contributors from 2025 moving on. The 2027 NFL draft may feel far away, but the linebacker class is projected to be very good. Henley's performance will have major impacts on the 2026 season and beyond.