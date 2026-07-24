5 Chargers Players Playing for Their Next Contract (And What They Could Earn)

The Los Angeles Chargers may have a tough and potentially ugly situation brewing with young edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu heading into training camp if the two sides can not find common ground on a contract extension. Entering the 2026 season, LA has several key contributors who will be playing on the final year of their current deal or will be extension eligible next offseason.

General manager Joe Hortiz and the Chargers front office did not go on a big spending spree in free agency despite having ample cap space this season. The Chargers currently have the fourth highest amount of available cap space heading into training camp, trailing only the 49ers, Titans and Commanders.

The lack of spending may have been indicative of the free agent market as well as Hortiz' general philosophy to supplement the team through free agency and build through the draft. It may have also been a clear indication that the Chargers are well aware of some of the potentially massive contract extensions due in the coming seasons.

This is not an exhaustive list of all Chargers players due for an extension or playing out the final year of their deal. This list highlights a handful of the expected main contributors heading into the 2026 season, let's dive in.

Chargers on the final year of their contracts

Donte Jackson, cornerback

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) takes the field against the Minnesota Vikings before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Donte Jackson was one of the best zone cover corners in the NFL in 2025. Jackson signed a two-year deal with Los Angeles before the 2025 season after a previous stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson will enter the 2026 season as a son to be 31 year old defensive back.

Jackson will likely have to prove that Father Time has yet to slow him down this season but there is not much recent precedent for a veteran corner signing anything other than a one-year deal at this stage of their careers. If Jackson continues to play well, he can certainly secure another deal for his age-32 season, potentially at a similar figure of $6.5 million per year on his current contract.

Daiyan Henley, linebacker

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) celebrates an interception during the first quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers drafted linebacker Daiyan Henley in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft out of Washington State. Henley earned a starting role in Jesse Minter's defense in his second NFL season and further growth was expected in the 2025 season. Unfortunately, life threw curveballs at Henley with illness and tragedy.

Henley has a shot to reestablish himself in the top tier of ascending linebackers in 2026 heading into the final year of his rookie deal. Henley will turn 27 during the 2026 season. The going rate for starting- caliber linebackers recently has been North of $10 million per year. The Las Vegas Raiders signed Nakobe Dean to a three-year $36 million deal which would likely be the starting point for Henley if he can get back on track.

Extension eligible players from the 2024 draft class

Tarheeb Still, cornerback

Nov 25, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) enters the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Fifth-round draft picks do not normally carve out starting roles as rookies, especially after being relatively unknown during the draft process. Tarheeb Still burst onto the scene in Jesse Minter's defense and put forth an awesome rookie campaign. Still's sophomore season was a bit quieter as he looks to regain momentum in the 2026 season.

Still will be extension eligible at the end of the 2026 season and the going rate for young starting-caliber corners is all over the map depending on the caliber of player. There are 22 cornerbacks in the NFL making more than $15 million per year. As long as Still maintains starting-caliber play he should be in the market at least where the Buccaneers extended former fifth-round pick Zyon McCollum for three years at $48 million.

Cam Hart, cornerback

Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) hits Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Cam Hart has the most to gain this season. Hart excels in press man coverage but former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter deployed zone coverage most of the time. New coordinator Chris O'Leary displayed a bit more aggression at Western Michigan and Hart may be called upon more this season.

Short of a true breakout in 2026, Hart likely will not be in a rush to seek an extension. If he proves himself to be a starter who can stay healthy, the Chargers may look to extend both Hart and Tarheeb Still. Hart's potential market is too wide to consider where he would fall at the moment. A great 2026 sets up his chances for an extension in the near future.

Ladd McConkey, wide receiver

Nov 2, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) walks off the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ladd McConkey could go nuclear in Mike McDaniel's offense, if he stays healthy. McConkey has not missed significant time in the NFL but he certainly has been dinged up here and there in his first two years in the NFL. McConkey had a stellar rookie season but did lose some opportunities in 2025 with the Chargers bringing back Keenan Allen and the MASH unit offensive line sending Justin Herbert scrambling for his life.

New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel should have the perfect scheme for McConkey. The sky is the limit for McConkey in this offense as he enters year three and will be extension eligible at the end of the season. The Indianapolis Colts signed Alec Pierce to a four year $114 million extension after his first 1,000-yard season. McConkey already has a 1,000-yard season under his belt and with McDaniel calling the plays, he will aim for another.