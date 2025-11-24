Chargers would face familiar foe if playoffs started today

For now, the Los Angeles Chargers sit in position to make the NFL playoffs.

Exiting Week 12 action and a bye, the Chargers sit fifth in the AFC. The current playoff model has Jim Harbaugh’s team at a 55-60 percent chance of making the postseason.

Granted, much can change between now and the final six games of the year. Those very same Chargers are a great example of this logic, considering they started 3-0 in the AFC West, then toppled off the side of a cliff. Missing the playoffs, now, isn’t that wild a possibility.

But again, for now, the Chargers would get a pretty interesting matchup if the playoffs started today

RELATED: Chargers didn't get much help on bye Sunday that could have helped playoff seeding

Chargers’ playoff opponent if postseason started today

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens, of course.

Another HarBowl, Harbaugh Bowl, however one wants to illustrate the point, would be a fun playoff showdown, to say the least.

Jim and John’s clubs met on a Monday night last year, a 30-23 outcome favoring the Ravens as Lamar Jackson threw a pair of scores and Derrick Henry rumbled for 140 yards on a 5.8 average.

RELATED: In-demand free agent rejects Chargers' offer in favor of division rival Chiefs

This year, the Ravens have had even more ups and downs than the Chargers. Jackson has battled injury and his team is 6-5 as a result, although sits in the driver’s seat in the AFC North. They’ve won five in a row since a Week 7 bye, too.

Maybe this outlook doesn’t hold over the final six games. But if the Harbaugh teams can remain, well, like Harbaugh teams, there’s a chance NFL fans get this playoff-worthy matchup when it matters most.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Ranking Los Angeles Chargers' remaining games by difficulty

Chargers bye: Player jokes leaving San Diego was mistake, Herbert-Beer and more

NFL fans have fun with Justin Herbert, Madison Beer's latest viral outing