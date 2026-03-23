Failure to Spend in Free Agency Could Come Back to Haunt Cap-Rich Chargers

Sports Illustrated NFL writer Matt Verderame orchestrated a piece in which he took each of the 32 NFL teams and looked at the positive and the not-so-good aspect of this offseason—hence “hope” and “mope.”

That’s certainly pretty clever on Verderame’s part. Speaking of clever, the Los Angeles Chargers obviously made a smart decision in hiring a new sideline leader in 2024, and pairing him with a talented signal-caller who was the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Health was a major issue for Jim Harbaugh’s club in 2025

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during the second quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Here in lies part of the “hope” for the Chargers. “After making the playoffs each of the past two years,” explained Verderame, “the Chargers have the right quarterback and coach in Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh. They’re also getting star tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater back after season-ending injuries.”

Now there’s the other side of the coin (or lack of it) for this franchise, and it’s somewhat bewildering. “Despite being loaded with cap space,” added Verderame, “the Chargers didn’t add meaningfully in free agency. Los Angeles had an opportunity to close the gap with the league’s top teams and failed to do so.”

Los Angeles linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) celebrates his Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward (1) sack during the second half of their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are the latest salary cap numbers, courtesy of Spotrac. Yes, this changes on a daily basis, but as of this writing the Bolts have the third-most cap room in the league behind only the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders. While both of those franchises haven’t been afraid to spend money—the Commanders gave former Chargers’ edge-rusher Odafe Oweh a four-year, $100 million contract, Hortiz and the organization have yet to pull the trigger on a major addition.

Yes, the Chargers and GM Joe Hortiz got a deal done with veteran defender Khalil Mack before the start of free agency. They have also brought back starting linebacker Denzel Perryman, strong safety Tony Jefferson, reserve tackle Trey Pipkins, versatile blocker Trevor Penning, and long snapper Josh Harris.

Chargers have chosen a very conservative approach in free agency

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz (63) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As for their key additions, center Tyler Biadasz (Commanders), fullback Alec Ingold (Dolphins), and defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson (Cardinals) were all salary-cap casualties earlier this year. The Bolts also added standout blocking tight end Charlier Kolar and guard Cole Strange. The latter played for new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel in Miami a season ago.

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) looks on during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

No offense to Biadasz, but three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum was up for grabs and he wound up with the rival Las Vegas Raiders. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson could have been had, and is now a member of the Baltimore Ravens. Reliable guard Isaac Seumalo (Steelers) hit the open market, and he signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

It is somewhat disappointing that this front office did not take more of an aggressive approach with so much cap room at its disposal. If the Chargers fail to win the AFC West for the 17th consecutive year, that will be a major topic roughly a year from now.