Chargers Could Still Find Free-Agency Gems After Final Cuts

Final cuts and the practice squad might be largely concluded now, but like most NFL teams, the Los Angeles Chargers won’t stop looking for help.

That’s probably for the best, too, considering the Chargers have failed to answer their biggest question around Justin Herbert.

It’s not just that red flag area, either. The Chargers have so-so depth at certain spots on the final 53, whether it’s due to injury or because they went light at certain positions. It helps, of course, that free agency still has some nice, overlooked values they might want to consider.

Let’s briefly dive into a few of the interesting names still out there for the Chargers.

NFL free agency best players remaining give Chargers options

OL Kevin Zeitler

We can argue all day about whether Kevin Zeitler fits Mike McDaniel’s blocking scheme or whether he’s just too old (36) to take a risk on right now. But good depth is good depth. And with Tyler Biadasz out for the year pushing Jake Slaughter to center, there’s nothing wrong with going to get a veteran who can produce and mentor the younger guys. Do we need to rehash all of the offensive line injury woes suffered by the Chargers last year again?

DL Mazi Smith and DaQuan Jones

DaQuan Jones | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We went deep on the Chargers grabbing Mazi Smith already. Making the Jim Harbaugh-Michigan connection happen again would have been a boon for the depth up front on defense before he reportedly signed with the Jets' practice squad.

Speaking of depth up front while the Chargers transition to Chris O’Leary as coordinator, the Chargers only kept five defensive lineman on the initial 53. Not a bad number, but a big space-eater like DaQuan Jones who spent last year with the Buffalo Bills could provide another option.

EDGE Kyle Van Noy

Would the Chargers do the reunion? Kyle Van Noy might be 35 years old now, but more pass-rushing depth is never a bad thing. The Chargers kept just four pass-rushers on the initial 53, with one of them being Bud Dupree seemingly hanging on for dear life. If another spot manages to open up, a fifth rotational guy for emergencies and stuff could make sense.

LB Bobby Wagner

Let’s just throw the long shot out there. Denzel Perryman just went to injured reserve. Bobby Wagner, now 36, was always going to sign with a new team right before the season. It’s time. He’s a future Hall of Famer who was still productive last year and won’t break the bank. The Chargers like the guys they have, but if Wagner’s reps reached out this week…

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