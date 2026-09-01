Chargers’ Biggest Remaining Question, Jim Harbaugh Comments Feel Like Emergency

The Los Angeles Chargers and head coach Jim Harbaugh had one big question chasing them into final cuts, the initial 53-man roster and the forming of a practice squad. Don’t forget the big trades, either.

And they didn’t answer it.

At this point, Chargers fans don’t need to be told that this is about the left guard situation in front of Justin Herbert. The big area of need was questionably addressed this offseason, then coaches shoved five names into the competition for the job.

In the aftermath of final cuts and everything else, though, Harbaugh and the Chargers have only made things even more concerning on this front.

Chargers’ final roster didn’t solve biggest problem

Jim Harbaugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Apparently, the Chargers are down to Kayode Awosika or Trey Pipkins as the starting guard for Herbert in Week 1.

But…it’s still an open competition. That, in of itself, is concerning.

After final cuts, Harbaugh tried to smooth over the topic with reporters, going so far as to suggest they might ride the hot hand during the regular season.

"I'm not so sure nothing precludes us from playing them both. That's a possibility, too. Great option there, that bodes so good for us," Harbaugh said, according to Eric Smith of Chargers.com. "Maybe play freshest guy, hottest hand. The old platooning guards. It's been done before and it could be something that's really good for us. That's at our disposal, that's where I see the left guard position as I stand here today."

This…isn’t the running back position. And a coach like Harbaugh, or any coach for that matter, surely understands that and the importance of cohesion and reps together for a starting-five line.

Sure, injuries haven’t helped things. Branson Taylor is out. Tyler Biadasz going down for the season shoved Jake Slaughter back to center.

But the reality is the reality: The Chargers are down to a so-so free-agent signing or a backup swing tackle as a starting guard…next to a rookie center…who is next to a so-so free-agent signing…while all three break in a new system from a new coordinator on a new club.

And the other reality bits of this sting too: The Chargers sit cozy with $40 million or so in cap space. They had every opportunity to attack this need in dramatic fashion and leave zero questions. They chose not to, and if it derails the potentially only “all-in” season they get with the Justin Herbert-Mike McDaniel pairing, well, fans will know who to blame.

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