Blockbuster Chargers Free Agency Prediction Would Be Bad Gamble for LA

The Los Angeles Chargers have a new offensive system to implement this upcoming season. After firing Greg Roman, the Bolts' new offensive coordinator is Mike McDaniel. McDaniel spent the previous four seasons as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, putting together one of the most electric offenses in the league.

His last two seasons with the Dolphins weren't as stellar, as injuries kept Miami from reaching the playoffs and under .500. Still, once he was let go, McDaniel became the hottest name in the OC hiring cycle. Landing with the Chargers was the best outcome for both sides.

McDaniel will now be tasked with helping Justin Herbert reach the highs he's capable of. The last three seasons have been solid, but nothing spectacular. It's fair to say that Herbert, along with the rest of the Chargers' offense, suffered from Roman's run-heavy scheme.

With a new coordinator comes connections built in the past. The Chargers will now likely pair McDaniel with players that know his system well. FOX Sports had an interesting name that the Chargers should stay away from.

Deebo Samuel predicted to land with Chargers in free agency

Samuel was listed as the No. 38 best free agent heading into the offseason, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports.

"After being traded from San Francisco to Washington, he [Samuel] agreed to a lesser deal worth $17 million," Auman wrote. "His one-year production for the Commanders was lackluster: 72 catches for 727 yards and five touchdowns. The same player who once led the league at 18.2 yards per catch averaged a career-low 10.1 in 2025, and the versatile playmaker who once rushed for 365 yards and eight touchdowns was barely used as a ballcarrier, getting 75 yards and a single score. Can a creative offensive mind get more out of his skill set? Perhaps, but it's likely he'll get less this time around, closer to $12-14 million a year."

As Auman pointed out, Samuel's been on the decline. His 2024 season was even worse, as he caught 51 passes for 670 yards and three touchdowns on 13.1 yards per reception. Not to mention, he's certainly not worth top-of-the-market money anymore.

Spotrac has Samuel's value set at $15.8 million per year, with a projected deal of 2 years, $31,548,124. While the Chargers have more than enough to pay that, it doesn't mean they should. They certainly need another weapon on offense, but Samuel isn't the one to put them over the top.

