David Njoku to Chargers a Possibility After Surprise Announcement

The Los Angeles Chargers are heading towards an offseason of change. Specifically on offense, the Chargers now have former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel implementing his new system. This should benefit Justin Herbert greatly, as he hasn't passed for over 4,000 yards in a season since 2022.

The task when free agency begins in a few short weeks is adding personnel to fit McDaniel's system. The Bolts had an underwhelming offensive output last season, with no receivers able to reach 800 yards. They had some players step up, including rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II. Gadsden stepped onto the scene with 664 yards and three touchdowns.

If the Chargers want to pair Gadsden with a stellar veteran and create a lethal tight end duo, look no further than David Njoku. The longtime Cleveland Brown announced on Instagram that his time with the team has come to an end. With Njoku looking for a new home in 2026, Los Angeles may be a great fit.

Tight end David Njoku, who is scheduled to be a free agent, announced that he will not return to the Browns in 2026. pic.twitter.com/fvlCJ29QnU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2026

Chargers should kick tires on David Njoku signing

Njoku is entering his age-30 season in 2026 with one Pro Bowl under his belt. Injuries limited his production, as Njoku's missed 11 games over the last two seasons. He had just 33 catches for 293 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games this past year.

A big reason, other than injuries, for Njoku's dropoff in numbers was the emergence of Browns' rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Just like Gadsden did for the Chargers, Fannin exceeded expectations as a rookie with 731 yards and 6 touchdowns.

When it comes to money, it's no issue for the Chargers. They'll have $83.5 million in cap space to work with heading into free agency before cuts and restructures. As for Njoku, Spotrac has his average annual value set at $10 million, with a projected contract of 2 years, $19,982,600.

If Njoku wants to join a winning team and make the playoffs consistently, the Chargers seem like a great fit.

