Former Chargers Draft Pick Predicted to Sign With Cowboys in Free Agency
The arrival of the offseason means once again keeping a close eye on some former Los Angeles Chargers players.
Some big names like Joey Bosa, for example, will be free agents.
But former Chargers second-round pick Asante Samuel Jr. continues to be one of the most perplexing names of all.
Samuel, now 26, signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers last November and eventually jumped off the practice squad to help out late in the season. But before that, an odd injury saga dominated all the headlines around his name.
Now? Samuel is a low-key interesting free-agent name getting some notable predictions for when he hits the open market.
RELATED: Post-Super Bowl Chargers 3-Round Mock Draft Features Game-Changing Pick at 22
Former Chargers draft pick gets notable free-agency projection
Where might Samuel land next now that he’s back on his feet and healthy?
Greg Auman of Fox Sports has him as the 95th-ranked free agent going into the offseason and projects him as an interesting rehab project of sorts for the Dallas Cowboys:
“Samuel, 26, is a tempting reclamation project, limited to 10 games over the last two seasons due to a shoulder injury, but a late-season cameo with the Steelers showed promise. Samuel once had three interceptions in one playoff game against the Jaguars, and his first three years in the league netted six interceptions and consistent play. Could he land with the Cowboys and his old Chargers position coach, Derrick Ansley?”
RELATED: Analyzing Every Potential Los Angeles Chargers Cap Casualty this Offseason
A reunion with a former positional coach is certainly notable for Samuel. He showed plenty of promise and seemed to be a part of the Chargers’ future before going to injured reserve in mid-October of 2024 and then addressing medical concerns.
If nothing else, it’s a fun small note for Chargers fans to keep tabs on as the offseason unfolds.
The Chargers, meanwhile, just had a breakout from free-agent signing Donte Jackson and are more than happy with the recent mid-round combo of Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart. They've got an encouraging prospect with Nikko Reed on the rise and plenty of money and draft picks to hit the position again, too.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Nasir Adderley Ends Retirement: Why the Former Chargers 2nd-Round Pick Left the Game
Chargers Get Mediocre Placement in Early 2026 NFL Power Rankings
Chargers Think About Life Without Khalil Mack, Odafe Oweh in NFL Mock Draft
Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.Follow Chris_Roling