Chargers Predicted to Sign Extremely Underrated Veteran Falcons Free Agent
In this story:
The Los Angeles Chargers are usually known for their ability to find cheap, one-year deals that perform way above their expectation and contract value. This was seen all throughout the year with guys like Benjamin St-Juste, Da'Shawn Hand and Del'Shawn Phillips.
All of those names were able to play strong roles on the Chargers' elite 2025 defense, doing so with contracts all below five million dollars. If Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz wants to repeat his success of the 2024 and 2025 free agent one one-year swings, this Veteran defensive lineman from the Falcons could be a very strong fit.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers 2026 NFL Draft Primer: Picks, Needs, Top Prospects and More
Falcons David Onyemata Linked With The Chargers
In a recent article by FOX Sports, Greg Auman mentions the possibility of the Falcons moving on from their defensive tackle veteran leader, David Onyemata.
"Onyemata, 33, has had a strong three years in Atlanta, with a career-best 62 tackles as part of an improved Falcons defense in 2025. He took a leadership role after Grady Jarrett's departure and after three years and $35 million, he'll likely draw less, but only as a factor of being older. This was Pro Football Focus' No. 8 defensive tackle, and don't rule out him going to a top contender, with only one conference championship appearance in his 10 years in the league."
RELATED: Chargers Offseason Schedule: Key Dates for Combine, Draft and More
Auman mentions the Chargers as a potential fit for Onyemata. With the Bolts having multiple young guys still developing on the interior defensive line and Da'Shawn Hand and Otito Ogbonnia as pending free agents, an opening is available for a defensive tackle position.
Onyemata's counting stats are nothing spectacular, with 62 tackles, one sack, seven tackles for loss and two QB hits. However, defensive tackle evaluation is not all reliant on counting stats. PFF's grading system was very favorable to Onyemata's 2025 season.
With an overall PFF grade of 78.2 (8/134) and a run defense grade of 74.2 which also ranked him eighth in the league out of qualifying defensive tackles, gives good context to how good Onyemata was in his age 33 season. Onyemata will turn 34 midway through the 2026 NFL season, with 10 years of experience under his belt.
The Falcons' interior defender is projected to earn an 8.6 million-dollar-a-year contract for the 2026 season. This is not due to poor play, just due to his veteran status. Would this production, price and fit all be enough for Hortiz to pull the trigger and sign someone to help lead his generally young defensive unit?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Nasir Adderley Ends Retirement: Why the Former Chargers 2nd-Round Pick Left the Game
Chargers Get Mediocre Placement in Early 2026 NFL Power Rankings
Chargers Think About Life Without Khalil Mack, Odafe Oweh in NFL Mock Draft
Nate Gosney is lifelong Chargers fan and football nerd who has been writing NFL content since 2022. As a former OL/TE in a run-only offense, he loves some old-school, tough football. Gosney is also a Journalism Graduate from Chaffey College, and is now furthering his studies at Cal State San Bernardino. Follow Gosney on X for more updates: @NateGosney