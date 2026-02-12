2 Bills Players Chargers Should Target in 2026 NFL Free Agency

The Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills both went through disappointing playoff appearances to end the 2025 season. Additionally, both made wholesale changes to their coaching staff and will enter 2026 with some new staff patrolling the sidelines.

The Chargers are in a similar situation to the Bills in terms of the amount of internal free agents the team has entering 2026. The Bills have 23 unrestricted free agents and the Chargers have 22. The major difference between the two is the starting cap space. The Chargers currently have just shy of $80 million in effective cap space and Buffalo is $11.5 million over in effective cap space.

The difference in cap space means the Bills will likely be forced to make tough decisions and let starters walk away in free agency. Every team can maneuver the cap by manipulating contracts or releasing players but it likely wont solve all of Buffalo's cap constraints.

The Chargers watched edge rusher Joey Bosa and wide receiver Josh Palmer make their way across the country and sign to play with Josh Allen. This offseason, it seems like destiny that a Bills starter or two makes their way West.

Free agents from Buffalo that would fit with the Chargers

Center Connor McGovern

The 2026 free agent class has two top of the food chain centers. The most obvious is Tyler Linderbaum from the Baltimore Ravens. For the Chargers, the connection makes sense given the top of the Chargers front office all came up the ranks in Baltimore. Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz was the Ravens Director of Player Personnel when Linderbaum was drafted in the first round of the 2022 draft. However, the Ravens may not let him out of the building.

If Tyler Linderbaum does not hit free agency, 29 year old Connor McGovern is clearly the 1b option on the open market should the Bills allow him to test free agency. McGovern surrendered zero sacks in 2025 and only 18 total pressures. By comparison, Linderbaum surrendered two sacks and 26 total pressures in 2025.

McGovern is a prime candidate to potentially head to Los Angeles.

Fullback Reggie "Sledge" Gilliam

The Chargers hired Mike McDaniel as their new offensive coordinator after firing Greg Roman just days after their wild-card loss to the New England Patriots. McDaniel has run 21 personnel at a higher frequency in the past, which typically requires a versatile fullback. Reggie Giiliam is an absolute warrior and hard-nosed football player whom both McDaniel and Harbaugh would love.

Gilliam is well-versed in blocking in both zone and gap concepts and grades out evenly over his career by PFF. He is also a stalwart on special teams having played over 2000 special teams snaps in his career and 373 in 2025.

As head coach of the Miami Dolphins, McDaniel is very familiar with Gilliam facing him twice a season for four years straight. To hit the ground running in a new offense, the Chargers should strongly consider making a strong offer to the 29-year-old fullback.

