Chargers Praised for Possibly Finding 'Missing Piece' of Super Bowl Contention

The Los Angeles Chargers have had a fantastic start to the offseason if they’re landing on “best coaching hire” lists already.

Going into the offseason, one would have thought that might be impossible for Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers. After all, it was inevitable they would lose defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and unlikely they could find a replacement to match.

Alas, the Chargers have the offensive side of the ball changeup to thank for the national warm reception.

Harbaugh and the Chargers being bold enough to move on from Greg Roman is a big move all on its own.

The Chargers landing Mike McDaniel as Justin Herbert’s next offensive coordinator? Wild, really.

Chargers’ Mike McDaniel hire draws rave reviews

It wouldn’t be a shock to find out that the Chargers bringing on McDaniel, the former Miami Dolphins head coach, slots as the very top hire in the minds of many this offseason.

For Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, out of 10, it ranks second only to the New York Giants hiring John Harbaugh:

“Of course, McDaniel cut his teeth under Shanahan and was a rising offensive star long before landing in Miami. One of the most innovative play-callers in the NFL, he should help combine an exciting offense with the stingy defense and solid overall roster that L.A. already possesses.”

And the biggest exclamation point of all from Knox: “It won't be a total shock if we look back and regard McDaniel as the missing piece to the Chargers' Super Bowl puzzle.”

Mike McDaniel said he’s talked with Justin Herbert: “We were both geeked for the future and the possibilities.”



McDaniel said Herbert hasn’t “neared the ceiling ” of what he’s capable of. pic.twitter.com/MMpAiwfQo5 — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) January 27, 2026

McDaniel is a trendsetter in the NFL in terms of offense. His early chats since joining the Chargers have focused on the fact Herbert hasn’t hit his ceiling yet.

The Chargers need to move properly the rest of the way this offseason. They need to upgrade the interior of the offensive line, retain key free agents and smoothly pull off the defensive transition away from Minter.

But if they do, the sentiment here could very well end up being true and trump anything Harbaugh in New York or any other new coaching hire accomplishes.

