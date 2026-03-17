Chargers Free Agency: What They Got Right — and What They Missed So Far

The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t making a ton of headlines in NFL free agency on a national scale.

Not hard to see why, either. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz have focused on re-signing their own players. The outside guys they have brought on haven’t exactly been household names.

A week removed from the start of free agency or so, here’s a quick review of the Chargers’ actions so far.

Right: Chargers get key free agents back

Khalil MacK | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Getting Khalil Mack back was a must. Don’t forget about locking up Teair Tart in the heart of the defense on an extension just because it happened before free agency, either. And while it isn’t all that pretty, re-signing a swing tackle backup like Trey Pipkins isn’t a luxury most teams have. Same story for one of the better backup quarterback situations in the NFL with Trey Lance.

Wrong: Chargers don’t get enough OL

Tyler Biadasz | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Tyler Biadasz is a solid upgrade at center, though most anything would have been. They added Cole Strange, but he’s a former first-round journeyman for a reason. Going into the season with him as one of the starters isn’t all that encouraging. Considering how many assets the Chargers had to use, not getting a surefire starting guard when both of the spots need an upgrade feels like a miss.

Right: Chargers emphasize Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Quietly, the Chargers brought on some McDaniel understudies to not just fit the scheme, but help along the learning process and ease the transition. Strange is one. Fullback Alec Ingold is another. And it’s hard to undersell what a nice chess piece running back Keaton Mitchell could be as a spell to Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal.

Wrong: Chargers stay timid

Joe Hortiz | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chargers entered with roughly $99 million in cap space and needed to be all-in around McDaniel and Justin Herbert. Instead, Hortiz stuck almost criminally to the compensatory draft pick formula, opting for signings that don’t impact that. They lost names like Odafe Oweh along the way. Considering the cap keeps jumping every year and the Chargers are constantly in good cap standing, it’s pretty shocking to see them stay conservative in almost every single move made.

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