Chargers Free Agency Mailbag 2.0: Why Certain Players, Cap Space, Guards and More

The Los Angeles Chargers have made several moves to bolster the roster and fill glaring holes, as well as bring back several free internal free agents at both key positions and to provide depth.

The first week of the free agency in the NFL is in the books.

Let's address some fan mailbag questions heading into the second wave of free agency.

From Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon on X): While not an exact one-for-one replacement, why do you believe the Chargers opted to sign external free agent Dalvin Tomlinson over re-signing internal free agent Da'Shawn Hand?

The Chargers let veteran defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand walk in free agency despite being a major contributor this past season along the defensive line. They brought in another veteran in Dalvin Tomlinson to add to the room. The swap of defensive tackles may be an indication of where new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary may be bringing a slightly different vibe to essentially Jesse Minter's defense.

In 2025, incumbent defensive tackle Teair Tart lined up in the 'A' gap for 15 percent of his snaps versus 85 percent in the 'B' gap. Second year defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell was the primary A gap attacker for the Chargers in his rookie year aligning in the A gap 23.5 percent of the time.

Comparing Hand and Tomlinson is much more dramatic. Hand aligned the least in the A gap among the Chargers defensive tackles at only 5.9 percent of his snaps. Comparatively, Tomlinson spent 37.5 percent of his snaps in 2025 aligned in the A gap. His highest graded years by PFF have featured heavy A gap alignment.

The swap of Hand for Tomlinson could first be an indicator for a slight change up on defense featuring a defensive tackle occupying space in the A gaps more frequently.



From David Eagle (@d22eagle on X): Who do you see getting a contract extension before the season starts?

The Chargers are focused on free agency and the upcoming draft. But, part of this free agency cycle has been the front office keeping significant cap space available. Who are they holding it for? The Chargers are likely to get several extensions done this off-season but they have more cap space this year than they need for those options.

The easiest answer for an extension is Derwin James Jr. He is entering the final year of his contract with no guaranteed money left on his deal. His agent, David Mulugheta, is known for getting extensions done for his clients who are at similar stages of a contract.

Other potential candidates are Tuli Tuipulotu or a sneaky candidate would be Donte Jackson as he played well in the first year of his two year contract, but he is entering his age 30 season.



From Nate Gosney (@NateGosney on X): Why back load all of these contracts when you have so much current cap space? Why not save space for next year?

It has been noted that most of the free agent contracts that the Chargers are handing out are all backloaded and carry a significantly higher cap hit after the first year. This has a lot to do with how the Chargers traditionally structure their deals. There will be a lower base salary in year one paired with the player's signing bonus. That cash flows all in year one but the signing bonus is prorated over the course of the contract.

The Chargers are keeping themselves flexible in both 2027 and 2028. It would no shock me if they roll over a big chunk of cap space into next year if they dont make a post draft trade. The question is why? The general understanding around the NFL is that teams are expecting the 2027 draft class to be absolutely loaded with blue chip talents.

There is always projection involved with collegiate players but the shear volume of elite prospects is worth taking notice. There is expected to be movement with top veterans becoming available on the market next year. The Chargers have not shown a willingness to chase the top players but if there was ever a year to at least be prepared for it, it would be the 2027 off-season.

Offensive line questions

Joe Alt | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Understandably, there were a significant number of questions surrounding the offensive line. I will try to generally address all of them. Thank you to @Hanandery, @BigDoinkVibez, @boltfan260, @memento_mori519, @BigDaddyE3737, @StillSDchargers, @DJakaDT all on X for submitting offensive line questions.

The Chargers have two offensive philosophies merging at the moment: The Ravens draft and team building strategy from Joe Hortiz is meeting the Mike McDaniel offensive system. Generally speaking, both have avoided big free agent guards and focused more on draft and develop to varying degrees of success. The Chargers are unique in this scenario because they haven't spent any significant draft capital on the guard position under Joe Hortiz.

The lack of signing free agent guards this offseason has been a major frustration for fans. But analyzing each free agent guard on the market that signed elsewhere, are any of them a true loss for Los Angeles?

Yes, the Chargers need offensive linemen, but most of the free agents that were available had significant injuries in their past or were clearly poor fits to run a wide zone offense that needs its guards to be quick to the second level and attack linebackers.

My number two free agent guard for the Chargers is still on the market. Wyatt Teller still has tread on the tires, but we are not privy to the negotiations going on behind closed doors. There has to be a reason that Teller has not signed with another team already. He may just be taking his time and being selective. He may be looking for a bigger deal than teams are currently willing to give him, and he is waiting for desperation to kick in, potentially post-draft.

The bottom line is, the Chargers need at least one more starting guard. Cole Strange is likely the leader to win one of the guard spots. He has been a left guard his entire career going back to college until last year when the Dolphins were desperate and he jumped in on the right side. His versatility is a good option to have.

Since Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh's arrival, the Chargers have entered the draft in a very pragmatic way. In 2024, the Chargers clearly needed a right tackle and took Joe Alt in the first round, despite fans arguing for Malik Nabers and sticking with Trey Pipkins going forward. They did need a wide receiver and landed arguably one of the top four wide receivers in the class by trading up for Ladd McConkey. Two major needs addressed and filled early.

After a terrible showing from every weapon not named Ladd McConkey in the 2024 playoffs, the Chargers entered the 2025 draft hellbent on adding weapons for Justin Herbert. Omarion Hampton, Tre Harris and Keandre Lambert Smith were all added last draft. If that pattern holds, expect the Chargers to be spending at least two of their five picks on interior offensive linemen.