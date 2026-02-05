Teair Tart Contract Details Say Much About Chargers, Joe Hortiz

The Los Angeles Chargers got out in front of free agency in a big way to start the offseason.

Getting Teair Tart back under contract on an extension was a landmark first move after the playoff loss. He’s been a core piece of the franchise for two seasons now and locking down that stability in the heart of the defense just as Jesse Minter walked out the door was important.

But it goes beyond that simple surface-level take.

Now that Tart contract details are starting to make the rounds, the deal seems to say even more about Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and the franchise than expected.

Tear Tart contract details, impact on Chargers

First, the quick breakdown on Tart’s contract.

According to Over The Cap, Tart’s three-year, $30 million contract carries $20 million guaranteed.

Tart’s cap hit each year looks like this:

2026: $6 million

2027: $11.98 million

2028: $12 million

It’s not really a “prove-it” deal, but the contract has a nice ramp-up nature for the Chargers. Tart is 28 years old: If he keeps playing at a high level, the cap number keeps jumping. In 2028, if not, they save $10 million by getting out of the contract by June 1.

Tart initially signed with the Chargers back in 2024 on a one-year deal worth just over $1 million. He “proved it” and jumped to a one-year deal worth $4.5 million for last season.

Now? Hortiz and the Chargers have shown they will reward their breakout players. And perhaps more importantly, getting so out in front of Tart’s trip to free agency seems to stress that they won’t make the same mistake twice after letting Poona Ford slip away on the open market last offseason.

A little cherry on top? The team-friendly structure sure doesn't hurt, either, all things considered.

This is expected stuff from Hortiz and the Chargers’ front office by now. It bodes well as they continue to head for an offseason that includes the likes of Odafe Oweh, Khalil Mack and other big names slated for free agency.

