Chargers Listed as Potential Fit for Dynamic Pro Bowl TE

The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing for a major offseason, one that could change the tides of the franchise. Not that they haven't been successful, as the Bolts have seen back-to-back 11-win seasons under Jim Harbaugh. The issue has been in the playoffs, as the Chargers just haven't been able to get past the Wild Card round.

There's been talk of them making a splash for a receiver, one that would command special attention from opposing defenses. How about a tight end? The Chargers seemed to have hit on fifth-round pick Oronde Gadsden II, who had 664 yards and 3 touchdowns as a rookie.

Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports listed the Bolts among the top landing spots for a certain Pro Bowl tight end.

Chargers named potential suitor for Kyle Pitts

All-time tight end receiving yards, age 25 or younger.



Kyle Pitts will likely pass Mike Ditka and possibly even Jason Witten or Tony Gonzalez before he turns 26 next October pic.twitter.com/k6hG3fCh3b — Andrew Cooper (@CoopAFiasco) January 28, 2026

The former 2021 first-round pick has suffered under questionable decision-making in Atlanta. Pitts has still been solid in five seasons, posting 928 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2025. His career-best season came as a rookie, when he caught 68 passes for 1,026 yards and 1 touchdown.

Pereles ultimately predicted Pitts to end up re-signing with Atlanta, saying, "New Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski had a ton of success with tight ends during his time with the Browns, and Pitts, coming off a strong season, could be next in line." He still listed the Bolts among top suitors, along with the Washington Commanders.

The Chargers could benefit from this greatly, as Pitts doesn't move like a traditional tight end. Standing at 6'6, 250 pounds, Pitts plays like a more dynamic weapon. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel would love to work with this type of skillset.

Chargers TE depth chart

Oronde Gadsden

Tucker Fisk

Will Dissly

Tyler Conklin

Thomas Yassmin (futures/reserve)

Tanner McLachlan (futures/reserve)

