Chargers' Future, Justin Herbert Status Speculated by Ian Rapoport

Though they have kept the messaging consistent about staying the course, it feels inevitable that the Los Angeles Chargers will look at major changes this upcoming offseason.

It’s a point that’s hard to argue given the 0-8 start and the lack of any games left on the schedule to feel very comfortable about right now.

Big changes could mean anything too, really. While the organization is worried about sending the right messages around the trade deadline disaster, one would think that Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz could be in danger next offseason.

Jim Harbaugh and his Chargers coaching staff, with offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel topping the list, will likely face severe hot seats and the front office blowing up the whole thing and starting over wouldn’t be that shocking.

Granted, these are just presumptions based on what outsiders can see. But even major reporters are saying the same thing.

Ian Rapoport expects Chargers to consider major changes

Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is this a case of smoke pointing to an obvious fire?

During an appearance on ESPN, Ian Rapoport called the Chargers the “most stunning thing of this entire season,” and suggested that the team could be looking at massive changes soon.

“I would expect a pretty wholesale look at everything after the season,” Rapoport said. “This is a place that really should win games…the acclimation process should be over. Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong.”

A big disclaimer, though: Everything doesn't include moving on from Justin Herbert. Rapoport added this on Herbert: “I’ve gotten zero sense that they would move on from him at all.”

Zooming out, the Chargers struggling this season isn’t that big of a surprise. The front office sat on loads of free cap space and tried to find bargains, leveraging the now for a “future” the current regime might not even see. McDaniel was a splash hiring, but the personnel department never matched his speedy needs and he’s made some odd decisions, like steering away from first-rounder Omarion Hampton.

If one had to guess, Harbaugh and his staff will be gone after the season no matter what ownership has to pay. Starting over yet again around Herbert and continuing one of those problematic themes of his career stinks, but indeed, even the worst of projections would’ve never been bold enough to suggest the Chargers would end up like this.

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