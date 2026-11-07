One Move the Chargers Can’t Afford to Get Wrong at the NFL Trade Deadline

How does one handle a 0-7 start? The Los Angeles Chargers have not opened a season like this since 2000, when the franchise was located in San Diego and the team dropped its first 11 games on the way to a 1-15 season.

This is a club that during its first two seasons under head coach Jim Harbaugh finished 11-6 and reached the playoffs. There were ugly playoff losses at Houston and at New England, but there were high expectations entering 2026.

Who could have foreseen that the Bolts would drop their first two home games to a pair of teams that finished with identical 3-14 records in 2025. Even odder was that Harbaugh’s club would fall to both the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders by 26-14 scores.

Chargers opened the season with a pair of home losses

70 seconds of horrific Justin Herbert interceptions pic.twitter.com/JxamkAbtZv — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 2, 2026

It was spiraled out of control ever since. The 0-7 Chargers are the lone winless team in the league. They are averaging an NFL-low 14.1 points per game. Mike McDaniel’s first season as the team’s offensive coordinator has seen his unit produce just nine touchdowns—zero in the past two games. The club has committed a league-high 17 turnovers—12 of those by two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert.

The defense has held its own for the most part, but they are in the bottom half of the league (23rd) against the run, allowing 124.6 yards per game on the ground. Last season, they ranked eighth in the NFL (105.4) in this area.

Could several Chargers be on the move the next few days?

#Chargers OC Mike McDaniel says he’s making a change this week, moving from the sideline to the booth to call plays:



“I think we’re going to try that this week. Seems like a good action to take based on how things have gone this year.” pic.twitter.com/zWVj8Jx6PN — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 5, 2026

With the Chargers on the ropes, there’s been plenty of “fire sale” discussions regarding the organization. From Herbert to wide receiver Quentin Johnston to edge rushers Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu. Interesting enough, the departure that has been the most discussed is dismissing McDaniel, who is making a change for this week's clash with the Houston Texans.

Back to the players. It’s hard to imagine the Bolts parting ways with Herbert, but a wide receiver starved team may be interested at Johnston at the right price. That leaves Mack and Tuipulotu, both who can hit the free-agent market in 2027.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fifth overall pick the 2014 draft by the then-Oakland Raiders has put together quite the 13-year résumé in the National Football League. And it may surprise some to know that despite stints with the Silver and Black and the Chicago Bears, Mack has played more seasons and more games for the Chargers than either of those other two franchises. By all indications, the nine-time Pro Bowler would prefer to stay with the Bolts.

As for Tuipulotu, it’s still somewhat inexplicable that despite plenty of cap room, the Chargers and general manager Joe Hortiz didn’t manage to get a contract extension done with the improving sack artist.

Are the Chargers going to be sellers before Tuesday’s trade deadline?

So back to the original premise of the piece. So what is the one move that this franchise can’t botch before Tuesday’s trade deadline? At this time, that is apparently is a moot point. Because unless something dramatic happens over the next few days, the disappointing Chargers are reportedly content with doing nothing personnel wise in terms of dealing player.

@minakimes says she's been told the #Chargers aren't trading anyone. That would just be absolute malpractice by Joe Hortiz and the front office. pic.twitter.com/j838JXQ1HE — David Thompson (@DJakaDT) November 5, 2026

Yes, never say never in today’s NFL. However, the less-than-aggressive approach by the franchise this offseason appears to be their business model these days, regardless of what is currently happening on the field.

The clocking has been ticking for two months when it comes to the Chargers winning their first game of the season. And now the NFL trade deadline is basically three days away as in Tuesday, November 10, at 4:00 pm ET.