Can the Chargers still catch Broncos, win AFC West?

When it comes to the Los Angeles Chargers, most of the conversation about the NFL playoffs right now hinges on Justin Herbert’s team being a threat as a wild card.

But the conversation assumes the Chargers can’t still steal the AFC West from the Denver Broncos.

The Chargers play the reeling Kansas City Chiefs next week and can effectively eliminate Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Co. from the playoffs with a win in Arrowhead.

Doing so would move the Chargers to an almost shocking 5-0 in the AFC West this year, plus help them reach 10 wins. They universally have a chance to make the playoffs hovering around the 80 percent range.

AFC West standings, outlook

Broncos: 11-2

Chargers: 9-4

Chiefs: 6-7

Raiders: 2-11

The Chargers finish the season against the Chiefs, Cowboys, Texans and Broncos. Those Cowboys are 6-6-1, while the Texans have transformed into a serious weekly threat thanks to an elite defense.

The 11-win Broncos end the season against the Packers, Jaguars, Chiefs and Chargers.

There’s a two-game difference between the Chargers and Broncos right now, with the Chargers 4-0 in the AFC West and the Broncos 3-1. The Chargers are one of just two teams to beat the Broncos this year, a 23-20 Los Angeles win at home for the Chargers.

If the dominoes fall the right way over the next few weeks, the Chargers and Broncos could be playing for quite a lot in Denver during their Week 18 season-ending showdown.

The Chargers? They’re already treating every game like a playoff encounter.

"What kind of team do you want to be in January and February? You have to show it in December," linebacker Daiyan Henley said after the win over the Eagles, according to Eric Smith of Chargers.com. "Right there what you've seen is a team that's trying to show what time we want to be going into the postseason.

