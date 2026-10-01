Chargers Week 4 Injury Report: Latest Updates, Practice Status and Replacement Options

The Los Angeles Chargers made their way back to LA from Western New York after falling to 0-3 on the season. The Chargers were banged up heading into Buffalo and are not much better off to start this week.

The Chargers have added another three starters or main contributors to the injury report this week. Ladd McConkey has been dealing with cracked ribs since Week 1 and now has been added to injury report with a foot injury that limited his participation in practice to open the week. McConkey has been the most reliable pass catcher and receiving option in the Chargers offense through three weeks despite being limited.

The offense, which needs all the help it can get right now, will also be dealing with the potential the loss of another offensive weapon as Keaton Mitchell was seen wearing a walking boot after practice. Mitchell is an explosive running back who ran effectively in week three against the Bills. It may be a simple precaution to limit swelling and weight on a minor ankle injury, but whenever a walking boot on a skill player is seen, it usually is not a good sign.

Chargers updated the injury report to add Mitchell as limited with an ankle injury https://t.co/HN5AjYwzRi — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) September 30, 2026

The offense will still be short-handed heading up to Seattle with left guard Kayode Awosika still out with no timetable to return with what is listed as a fibula injury. The Chargers interior offensive line is currently struggling as they are down to left guard option number five and right guard Cole Strange has played less than stellar football so far in 2026.

There aren't many options for the Chargers short of signing a veteran off of the street or plugging in one of their sixth-round guards in as replacements. Branson Taylor will be eligible to come off of injured reserve after the game in Seattle but there is not word where his timetable to return is at.

Starting tight end Charlie Kolar has not practiced yet after suffering a broken forearm that required surgery in week two against the Raiders and he will presumably be out for week four as well. The Chargers signed Hayden Rucci last week off of the Miami Dolphins practice squad and he filled in most of Kolar's role and figures to continue to do so.

updated wednesday injury report for week 4 at SEA https://t.co/eWmQRXCdqw pic.twitter.com/C1pE2qhEQY — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 30, 2026

On the defensive side of the ball, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson still has not practiced and fellow defensive tackle Justin Eboigbe has joined him on the injury report with an eye injury. Defensive backs Derwin James had a limited practice with a hamstring injury and he was joined by the limited return to practice of fellow defensive back Elijah Molden.

Cornerback Donte Jackson suffered a concussion against the Bills and is in the concussion protocol. Jackson's status will be worth keeping an eye on. After Jackson went out undrafted free agent Rodney Shelley was forced into action and while unfair to ask him to cover DJ Moore one-on-one, he had a handful of mental lapses that led to big plays from the Bills.

The Chargers opted to go a rotational route in the offseason with their cornerback room and unfortunately failed to build out the depth. Los Angeles has near-zero depth at the cornerback position and Seattle has plenty of pass-catching options including Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Chargers need to piece their roster together and bring the fight to Seattle. Going 0-4 would likely be the nail in the coffin in the 2026 season.