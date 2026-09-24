Chargers Week 3 Injury Report: Latest Updates, Practice Status and Replacement Options

The Los Angeles Chargers dropped their second game in a row to start the 2026 season to their division rival Las Vegas Raiders. Los Angeles will now gather every able body and head to Buffalo to take on the juggernaut Buffalo Bills.

The Chargers' entire offseason plan appeared to be an attempt to survive camp and arrive to the season healthy. The Chargers curse is real and decided to make up for lost time. Los Angeles lost three offensive starters on Sunday against the Raiders, as well as a defensive starter and the injury report released on Wednesday appears longer than a drugstore receipt.

The good news is that after suffering a cracked rib in Week 1 against the Cardinals, wide receiver Ladd McConkey logged a full practice to open the week. Barring a setback, Ladd McConkey should be good to go on Sunday but will likely still be practicing his best Tyler Lockett impressions to get down immediately after catching a pass to preserve his ribs.

wednesday's injury report for week 3 at BUF pic.twitter.com/5BDdbp53lr — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 23, 2026

Additional positive news, although it won't matter for Week 3 is that tight end Charlie Kolar had successful surgery on his forearm and his timetable to return will not include a stint on injured reserve. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has already ruled him out for week three. The Chargers signed tight end Hayden Rucci off of the Miami Dolphins practice squad to provide depth while Kolar and Njoku are out.

The Chargers' top four offensive guards are all currently injured and only right guard Cole Strange was able to log a limited practice on Wednesday. Starting left guard Kayode Awosika was in a walking boot and although not going on IR, he will miss time. Trey Pipkins has not practiced since the Cardinals game and Branson Taylor is not eligible to come off of IR until week five. The Chargers have two rookie offensive linemen capable of playing guard but it is most likely that Logan Taylor, who is listed as the third-string guard on both sides, will get the opportunity to dress and be prepared to go in.

Left tackle Rashawn Slater is also on the injury report for the first time this year after working his way back from a patellar tendon rupture during training camp last season. He logged a limited practice Wednesday and rookie Travis Burke would be ready to go and step in for Slater if needed.

Cornerback and special teams ace Deane Leonard seems poised to make his 2026 debut this week after missing the first two games with an abdominal injury. His counterpart on special teams and the gunner that filled the void left by Leonard, rookie cornerback Rodney Shelley, was limited to start the week with a hamstring injury,

Rookie wide receiver and speed threat Brenen Thompson was limited Wednesday with a quad injury. The Chargers signed Marquez Valdez-Scantling to the 53-man roster and he figures to take some of the deep action Thompson or Derius Davis may have been running in the past few weeks.

The Chargers are faced with a tough task heading to Buffalo, playing in the early window and doing so pretty banged up. Their defensive line has been the strongest unit on the field and even without Dalvin Tomlinson and Tuli Tuipulotu nursing a hamstring injury, the defensive front will be tasked with slowing down James Cook, disrupting Josh Allen while hopefully the offense finds its footing.