Chargers Injury Updates vs. Broncos Provide Good News

The Los Angeles Chargers might be a little healthier than expected for the Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos.

While the Chargers remain one of the most consistently injured teams in the NFL over a number of years, the injury report and inactives before kickoff provided some unexpected good news.

There, the Chargers listed the following players as inactive for the game against the Broncos:

WR Quentin Johnston (chest)

S Derwin James (hamstring)

RT Joe Alt (neck)

WR Brenen Thompson (quad)

LG Kayode Awosika (fibula)

CB Rodney Shelley (hamstring)

CB Donte Jackson (hamstring)

For those keeping track, that means the following Chargers players are active against the Broncos:

Ladd McConkey (foot)

TE Charlie Kolar (forearm)

OL Branson Taylor (neck)

Chargers injury updates analysis

Charlie Kolar | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The situation at wideout for the Chargers is at least a little better than expected. Ladd McConkey being active is a good sign, though how many reps he actually takes remains to be seen. But just the threat of him on the field is good for the offense.

Quentin Johnston’s absence will, if nothing else, give Tre Harris more looks. The Chargers won’t have rookie wideout Brenen Thompson either, so it will be a case study in whether Harris can step up as the top guy.

Charlie Kolar actually being active so soon is a good sign for the offense too. He was a pretty unexpected strong element of the attack before he got hurt, especially with Oronde Gadsden unexpectedly struggling so much.

Good luck figuring out how the Chargers will actually construct the offensive line. But considering it looked like they might start four rookies in front of Justin Herbert on Sunday, the fact Branson Taylor is at least available gives them another option.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter