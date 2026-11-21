The Chargers have an easier matchup this week…well, that's what fans hope it will be. The Bolts face the Jets on Sunday, following their first win of the season versus the Ravens.

Multiple players, especially Tre’ Harris, should have standout games, which in turn, could help fantasy managers this week

Here are six Chargers players you should start and sit this week.

START

1. Omarion Hampton

Omarion Hampton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hampton is one of the Chargers players I feel best about this week.

He’s coming off an impressive performance against Baltimore, and his physical running style gives him a chance to control the game. What I like most is his ability to make plays even when the offense isn’t firing on all cylinders.

The Chargers should give him plenty of opportunities, and I expect him to be a major part of their game plan. He’s a strong starting option this week.

2. Tre’ Harris

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Harris is someone fantasy managers should seriously consider putting in their lineups. He’s beginning to show what he can bring to this offense, and his performance against Baltimore was encouraging. I like his ability to make contested catches and create opportunities downfield. The biggest question is how consistently the Chargers will get him involved, but I believe he’s earned more opportunities.

3. Justin Herbert

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Herbert hasn’t been as productive as fantasy managers would like, but I’m not ready to give up on him.

He’s still capable of making difficult throws and creating plays when the pocket starts breaking down. His ability to contribute with his legs also gives him some additional fantasy value. I expect Los Angeles to look for ways to get its passing attack moving.

SIT

4. Ladd McConkey

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McConkey is one of the most talented receivers on this roster, but his back injury makes this a difficult week to trust him. Even if he suits up, there’s no guarantee he’ll be operating at full strength. Fantasy managers can’t afford to gamble on limited production when healthier options are available. I’d rather take a safer approach and leave him on the bench until there’s more confidence in his health.

5. Quentin Johnston

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Johnston has the physical tools to become a dangerous receiver, but his inconsistency is a problem for fantasy managers. He can make an impressive play, but that doesn’t always translate into dependable production.

With other receivers competing for opportunities, it’s difficult to predict when he’ll have a productive afternoon.

6. Keaton Mitchell

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Mitchell has plenty of speed and can be dangerous when he gets room to operate. However, his role in this offense makes him difficult to trust right now.

Hampton appears to be the primary running back, which limits Mitchell’s opportunities to make a fantasy impact.

Unless the Chargers significantly increase his workload, I don’t see enough upside to justify starting him. Keep him on the bench this week.