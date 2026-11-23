The Chargers lost yet another game, and it was quite embarrassing.

The Bolts took a 27-24 loss to the New York Jets, and it was not pretty at all. The offense looked decent compared to recent games, but the defense finally lost their touch.

The hope was to go up a winning streak, however that obviously didn't happen. In every game, there are players who perform better than others and that's just simply how it goes.

Winners

Omarion Hampton

Omarion Hampton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hampton gave the Chargers a spark. He broke loose for a 36-yard run that helped set up a fourth-quarter scoring drive. That burst showed what the offense can look like when its ground game creates space.

Hampton did not score, but he found positive yardage and helped make the comeback possible. His production was a clear positive.

Ladd McConkey

Ladd McConkey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McConkey was the Chargers’ most important receiving threat near the goal line. He caught five passes for 37 yards, with two receptions going for touchdowns. Both scores came in the fourth quarter, keeping Los Angeles within striking distance. His yardage was modest, but finishing those drives mattered. When the Chargers needed a play, McConkey delivered twice. He was a bright spot in an offense that spent too much of the game searching for consistency.

Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Herbert found McConkey for two touchdowns and added a rushing score, helping keep the Chargers in the contest.

More troubling was the pressure. The Jets sacked him six times, disrupting drives and making it difficult to build momentum. Herbert avoided an interception, but Los Angeles cannot expect consistent results when its quarterback takes that many hits. He needed better protection and a stronger start.

The late scoring surge could not erase the earlier problems.

Losers

Quentin Johnston

Quentin Johnston | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnston had too little impact when they needed more from its receivers. He caught one pass for nine yards on two targets and had one rushing attempt for a yard.

Those numbers did not give the offense much of a lift while the Chargers were trying to catch up. Johnston was not the only reason the passing game struggled, but the team needed another receiver to contribute alongside McConkey. His afternoon passed with barely a mark. The Chargers need more consistent production from him.

David Njoku

David Njoku | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Njoku struggled to provide a spark.

The Chargers chased the game for long stretches, making each opportunity important. Njoku was not responsible for the defeat, but he offense needed more from its supporting cast to take pressure off McConkey. His limited production reflected a wider offensive problem: too many drives lacked an answer when the first option was covered.

Hampton’s running and McConkey’s touchdowns gave the Chargers something positive, but those moments could not cover the slow start or pressure allowed up front.

The Bolts scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, yet needed one more stop to complete the comeback. The Jets controlled the ball longer and finished with more total yards. A strong finish cannot substitute for a complete performance overall.

The Jets get their first win vs the Chargers in 15 years!



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/tRcyCpKAWg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 22, 2026