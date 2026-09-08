Chargers Get Positive Injury Updates at First Practice Preparing for the Cardinals

The Los Angeles Chargers returned to the field for their first practice of the 2026 season when preparing for an opponent. The Chargers will host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday to kick off the 2026 campaign.

Los Angeles survived the preseason avoiding major injuries with the exception of losing starting center Tyler Biadasz for the season with a severe knee injury suffered during joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers. They also lost offensive lineman Branson Taylor to an injury that led to him starting the season on injured reserve but with a designated to return label.

The coaching and training staff played it very cautious during the preseason with any minor injuries or bumps and bruises. The first official injury report of the year will be released later this week but the Chargers are already receiving good injury updates.

Chargers speed weapons, running back Keaton Mitchell and wide receiver Brenen Thompson, finally returned to practice. Both Mitchell and Thompson have missed several practices in a row and the start of their season has been a question mark without them on the field.

RB Keaton Mitchell is back at Chargers practice after missing the last six.



WR Brenen Thompson is also back pic.twitter.com/0Vl1eFcEXD — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) September 7, 2026

Mitchell's injury was the most concerning heading into the regular season. There was speculation that he may start the season on injured reserve, simply due to the nature of how the coaching staff was discussing his injury and the lack of information available. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said that Mitchell suffered a setback.

General manager Joe Hortiz spoke after roster cutdown day and mentioned that Mitchell was working through something but indicated it was not a significant injury and the fact that the team did not place him on injured reserve should be an indicator of where he is at.

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said he doesn't expect RB Keaton Mitchell to go on IR and anticipates him playing Week 1:



“That’s what he’s working for. Yeah. He’s working through something, but nothing [major] Let's put it this way: we could put him down on IR today like we did with… — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) August 31, 2026

Mitchell's role on the offense as the speed receiving option creates significant mismatches for most linebackers and Justin Herbert was not afraid to throw him the ball during training camp. Mitchell being back is an upgrade for the offense and the explosive potential.

Speaking of explosive potential, lightning-fast rookie wide receiver Brenen Thompson has missed several practices in a row and his return to the field brings an additional layer of field-stretching capabilities. Defenses are forced to respect Thompson's speed and this respect creates additional space, that space helps in both the run game and creates greater yards after the catch opportunities for all of the pass catchers.

Getting both Mitchell and Thompson back is positive news for the Chargers offense and gives them time to work out any kinks together. The Chargers will start a brutal stretch of games starting with division rival Las Vegas, who aims to be much improved this season, in Week 2 through Week 10 when the Chargers face off against former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chargers have the hardest 8 game stretch in NFL history dude LMAO pic.twitter.com/Pqcm0Nu1Z4 — garrett (@jalenreagors) September 1, 2026