Chargers Injury Updates Bring Limited Post-Bye Reinforcements

The Los Angeles Chargers have emerged from their Week 7 bye with a few reinforcements appearing ready to re-enter the lineup. The Chargers are currently 0-6 and the season is all but lost. However, the offense has not found itself yet and the transition to Mike McDaneil's offense has been rough.

Week 6 in Arrowhead against the Chiefs did not help matters. The offense looked awful and were limited by injuries. Any signs of life the offense can muster before the end of the season is absolutely necessary for 2027.

Los Angeles has been devastated by injuries for the second year in a row. This season, the injury bug has attacked the offensive line again and also the wide receiver room. By Week 6 of the season, over half of the Chargers original 53-man roster were either on that week's injury report or on injured reserve.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, the bye week helped a few players get back to health, but several others have not made progress or have suffered setbacks. The biggest setback is from defensive leader Derwin James Jr. James supposedly suffered a setback to his hamstring over the bye week and is now a candidate to hit injured reserve.

#Chargers S Derwin James has suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury and is now likely to land on IR.



That would sideline him for at least the next four games. https://t.co/txS7h446qM pic.twitter.com/kQB4P2eS4F — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 28, 2026

Along with James, cornerbacks Donte Jackson and Rodney Shelley are still limited with hamstring injuries and Deane Leonard did not practice due to a concussion he suffered against the Chiefs in Week 6.

wednesday's injury report for week 8 at LAR pic.twitter.com/y0E52DhhVz — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 28, 2026

There is some light at the end of tunnel for the offense on the injury front. Tackle Joe Alt, following a neck injury suffered in Week 4 against the Seahawks, is off the injury report and set to return against the Rams. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey practiced in full following a concussion he suffered against the Chiefs, he is still in the NFL's concussion protocol but his progress to a full participant in practice is positive news.

The offense will continue to be short-handed with guard Kayode Awosika still not practicing following what has been described as a fibula injury. Wide receiver Brenen Thompson seems to still be unable to shake the quad injury that has kept him sidelined and he also did not practice.



Wide receiver Tre Harris did practice but was limited to start the week with the hamstring injury he suffered against the Broncos in Week 5. Tight end Charlie Kolar is also officially off the injury report with his broken forearm although it is unclear if he will still wear protection to cover the area post surgery.

The Chargers are trying to find some signs of life on offense. The injuries have not helped matters as the offense was struggling to manage the complexities of Mike McDaniel's system before being dealt with a rotation of wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen. They hope that getting back a few of their starters, it will give them a better chance to find their footing this week against the Los Angeles Rams.