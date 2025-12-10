Chargers injury updates fallout ahead of Week 15 vs. Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers got a huge win over the Philadelphia Eagles on the Week 14 edition of Monday Night Football.

But when it comes to notable Chargers injuries, Jim Harbaugh’s team certainly didn’t emerge unscathed.

In front of Justin Herbert, the Chargers suffered yet another injury to the offensive line, meaning the 20-plus number of line combinations will continue. Jesse Minter’s defense also suffered at least one notable setback.

While expected weekly, injuries for the Chargers have a bigger impact than normal this week because the Chargers have just six days of rest before turning around and playing the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Chargers injury updates after win, before Week 15 vs. Chiefs

This did not even last two full games. Bobby Hart is in for Trey Pipkins. LT Jamaree Salyer, LG Zion Johnson, C Bradley Bozeman, RG Mekhi Becton, RT Hart is a 20th combination for the #Chargers this season. https://t.co/SV5j5EbAwN — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 9, 2025

Chargers offensive lineman Trey Pipkins went down with an injury during the win over the Eagles. He needed the help of trainers to leave the field and didn't return. Pipkins was originally the backup swing tackle promoted to starter when Rashawn Slater went down and has been in and out of the lineup with issues ever since.

Chargers defensive back Derwin James briefly left the game and was checked on the sidelines after suffering a head injury.

Another Chargers defensive back, Elijah Molden, left the game with a hamstring injury and didn't return.

Chargers depth chart injury impact

In the secondary, if Molden needs to miss time, the Chargers will lean more on the likes of Tony Jefferson (which they’ll be more than happy to do, given how well he keeps playing in batches).

The offensive line is running out of options. Things finally seemed to settle down at tackle. Now, they will likely need to rely on trade acquisition Trevor Penning after he was benched in his debut.

