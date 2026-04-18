Chargers Injury Updates on Rashawn Slater, Joe Alt Explain Free Agency, Draft Moves

One can assume that part of the reason the Los Angeles Chargers and general manager Joe Horitz went lighter than expected on a shaky offensive line in NFL free agency is that they expect the full return of the league's best offensive tackle duo.

To the Chargers’ credit, getting Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt back fully healthy next season would represent quite the upgrade compared to last year’s disaster when they were signing the likes of Bobby Hart off the street in response to a wave of injuries.

Still, the interior offensive line moves by Hortiz and the Chargers this offseason have left something to be desired. They upgraded on Bradley Bozeman with Tyler Biadasz at center. But former first-rounder Cole Strange was the only other “big” signing for the line. Another struggling former first-rounder, Trevor Penning, is currently penciled in as the other starting guard before the draft.

The good news? The Chargers aren’t done…and the latest Slater and Alt injury update is quite encouraging.

Chargers Injury Updates on Rashawn Slater, Joe Alt Might Explain Offseason

Rashawn Slater | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Speaking with reporters during his annual pre-draft presser, Hortiz hit on a lot of topics, including promising onlookers that the team isn’t done adding to the offensive line.

That means outsiders, including a possible first-round pick.

But equally as encouraging were the injury updates on Slater and Alt.

“I think they’re ahead of schedule,” Hortiz said, according to Eric Smith of Chargers.com. “Both are tracking well, and [I’m] looking forward to seeing them out there.”

In fact, the duo might be so ahead of schedule that fans will see them at the offseason program that starts next Monday.

"Yeah, I think they'll be involved in some capacity. Coming back from injuries, you don't rush anything, there's no need to rush it," Hortiz said, per Smith. "Let them come back, be healthy, the target is for the start of training camp. But I think they'll be out there getting some work."

Slater, 27, earned a four-year, $114 million contract extension with the Chargers last July, then suffered a torn patellar tendon during practice in August, ending his season. They’re counting on him to get back and continue to be one of the best boundary blockers in football.

As for Alt, the Chargers made him the fifth pick in 2024 and he’s spotlighted successfully at multiple spots on the line. But he played in four games before suffering an ankle sprain last season, then played in Weeks 8 and 9 before suffering another ankle issue that eventually required season-ending surgery.

On paper, Alt and Slater are still perhaps the NFL’s best tackle duo. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel needed to rebuild the interior of the line with guys who fit his athletic profiles needed for his scheme, but the two elite tackles should fit in just fine, health provided.

And from the sounds of it, both recoveries have gone well and McDaniel should have both guys in the mix in some capacity as early as next week.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter