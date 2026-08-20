Chargers Injury Updates and Roster Moves Don’t Provide Much Good News

The Los Angeles Chargers are running a scramble drill now.

In the wake of the serious injury to Tyler Biadasz, the Chargers have a problem at center on an offensive line resetting with three new starters this offseason. Biadasz was supposed to be the glue veteran in the middle who makes it all tick.

Interviews, reports and roster moves since the Biadasz injury don’t exactly paint a good picture for the Chargers. They’re probably working the phones about what to do next, but the first salvos in the scramble drill aren’t great.

Jim Harbaugh breaks silence on Biadasz injury

Jim Harbaugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s not often one sees a bemused or even downtrodden Jim Harbaugh.

Alas, there was the Chargers head coach during an appearance with Pat McAfee on Wednesday. He threw out platitudes like Biadasz is still "hell bent on doing whatever he can to keep playing" this season.

But the vibes are obvious enough.

Every bit of reporting about Biadasz paints the picture of a guy about to miss the season.

Barring a shocker, the Chargers will likely move forward at center with rookie Jake Slaughter and one of Branson Taylor or Kayode Awosika at the left guard spot.

Chargers make roster move

Elsewhere on the injury front, the Chargers have moved on from popular former undrafted free agent wideout Luke Grimm.

According to the Chargers, they waived Grimm with an injury designation. The Chargers signing wide receiver Liam Clifford was the corresponding move.

An undrafted rookie, Clifford spent time with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason after the club’s rookie minicamp tryout. He played 52 games at Penn State and helped on special teams returns.

Chargers injury updates and buzz

Tyler Biadasz isn’t the only big injury news for the Chargers.

During the joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers, wideout Quentin Johnston and edge rusher Kyle Kennard left with injuries, too.

Johnston, obviously, is the former first-round pick with big expectations chasing him into a Mike McDaniel offense. Kennard is a recent draft pick who didn’t emerge last year and could very much be on the roster bubble this summer.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “Johnston is not expected to miss much, if any, practice time.”

Kennard’s injury doesn't sound major, either, but keep in mind first-round pick Akheem Mesidor has missed a handful of practices recently too, giving the Chargers another area of concern before the second preseason game.

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