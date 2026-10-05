NFL Week 4 Lessons: Why the Chargers Should Consider Making the Ultimate Move

The Texans and the Chargers are the two biggest disappointments through the first quarter of the season. But at least Houston can say the Sports Illustrated cover curse derailed it. Just kidding, there’s no such thing, I think.

But what’s the excuse for the Chargers? I’m sure coach Jim Harbaugh is at a loss for words about how his quarterback continues to be under siege amid this four-game losing streak to open the season. Or maybe it’s time the Chargers put more blame on their star quarterback for the many shortcomings since he was drafted in 2020.

There’s plenty to unpack after an eventful Week 4 in the NFL, starting with the harsh reality the Chargers will likely need to accept soon.

Chargers need to consider moving on from Justin Herbert

I can’t believe it has come to this point, but it’s time the 0–4 Chargers explore every option for how to best rebuild this team, including the possibility of trading Herbert (19-of-31, 189 yards, TD, 2 INTs), who struggled in the 30–23 loss to the Seahawks.

Herbert would likely generate at least two first-round picks, as the Lions did after trading Matthew Stafford to the Rams in 2021. Maybe even three first-rounders, since Herbert is only 28 and Stafford got moved after turning 30.

Some might say that Herbert’s performances lately aren’t worth that asking price. The same was said about Stafford, who had his fair share of rough performances amid difficult circumstances in Detroit. (He didn’t become the all-time leader in pick-sixes thrown by accident.)

This is not a debate about where Herbert ranks among the league’s best quarterbacks. I’m only using Stafford as an example for what can occur after a change of scenery. The Lions rebuilt their roster with a bounty of picks, and Stafford became a surefire future Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion after joining the Rams.

Harbaugh constantly talks about getting Herbert to Canton one day. But that likely won’t happen unless the Chargers trade him. Harbaugh hasn’t had answers on how to best protect Herbert, who was hit 10 times in Seattle, including on the lost fumble that sealed the fourth consecutive loss.

If the Chargers net multiple draft picks for Herbert and land a top-five pick as a result of their own miserable season, they could get a top quarterback and top wide receiver in what should be a loaded NFL draft. Think Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Miami quarterback Darian Mensah, or Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker and Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. There would be endless combinations with a handful of early picks, even enough for a stout interior offensive lineman.

It’s time to explore other options, something the Chargers should have done when they had Philip Rivers in his prime.

Chiefs aren’t all the way back after sloppy performance

It’s impressive that the Chiefs (4–0) quickly bounced back from their disastrous 2025 season, but we can’t just boost this team for their past accomplishments.

Kansas City still has a way to go to be as good as the group from a few years ago that made it a habit to win in the margins and turned that into three consecutive trips to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs might be too reliant on free-agent addition Kenneth Walker III, who rushed 22 times for 177 yards and two touchdowns in a 30–27 victory over the Raiders (3–1). No other running back saw a carry for the Chiefs in Las Vegas. Even punter Matt Araiza and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga logged a carry.

Another concern: Patrick Mahomes lost his best deep threat after wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (five catches, 111 yards, two TDs) left in the second half with what looked like a gruesome leg injury. Now would be a great time for 2023 first-rounder Xavier Worthy (four catches, 70 yards) to find consistency.

And it’s a bit concerning that Kansas City has now allowed an opponent to score at least 27 points twice in four games. Kirk Cousins (31-of-52, 365 yards, two TDs) gave the Chiefs plenty of problems with tight ends Brock Bowers (six catches, 86 yards, TD) and Michael Mayer (eight catches, 82 yards).

The Chiefs were also lucky to win on Sunday after a few questionable decisions from the Raiders on their final drive. The jury should still be out on declaring this team a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Why the Rams are right where they need to be despite sluggish start

Sure, the Rams haven’t lived up to the preseason hype, despite outsiders expecting them to steamroll opponents and flirt with perfection.

This star-studded team has been hit hard by injuries, blown leads and even looked old for long stretches of the first quarter of the season, yet the Rams are right where they need to be after a gutsy 24–20 comeback victory against the Eagles to improve to 2–2 on the season.

L.A. assembled the Avengers of football ultimately to win a Super Bowl this season. That goal might not have been attainable had the Rams lost to the Eagles, knowing that the mighty Bills (3–1) were up next on the schedule. But the Rams found their groove in Philadelphia and might benefit in the long run from coming out on the other side of a tumultuous start to the season.

Coach Sean McVay finally realized that Kyren Williams is the engine that gets the offense going, especially on days when Stafford throws costly interceptions—he had two against the Eagles. In the first three games of the season, McVay prioritized giving Blake Corum more touches in the backfield, even though Williams was clearly the better option. However, there was no split against the Eagles: Williams had 16 carries, 11 more than Corum, and delivered 80 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including the eventual game-winner on a gritty, second-effort seven-yard run with 1:10 left in regulation. (Williams also had 10 catches for 67 yards.)

The Rams also turned up the pressure defensively and forced the Eagles to go 0-of-12 on third-down conversions. Learning how to win in ugly fashion could be the best thing for this team, which still has everything right in front of it.

The Texans defense had no answer for Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who had 17 receptions for 189 yards and a touchdown in Dallas's come-from-behind win on Sunday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s time to fork the Texans and their disappointing defense

The 0–4 Texans are the league’s most disappointing team, but a bigger surprise is how poorly their defense has played.

There was chatter about coach DeMeco Ryans producing a special defense, one that could rival the 2000 Ravens and 2002 Buccaneers. But Houston’s defense has been carved up a few times already this season, including in Sunday’s 34–30 loss to the Cowboys. To start the season, the Texans lost to the Bills 36–31.

Last year, generating 30 points would have been more than enough for this high-powered defense to seal victories. They allowed an opponent to crack 30 points only once in 2025. Now, Ryans’s defense is struggling to get off the field after giving up 399 yards to Dak Prescott & Co. Dallas (2–2) controlled the clock for 33:27, while Houston had the ball for only 26:33.

Also, the Texans’ secondary had no answers for CeeDee Lamb, who recorded a whopping 17 receptions for 189 yards and the game-winning score with 40 seconds left in regulation.

C.J. Stroud (21-of-31 for 347 yards, two TDs) has had more uneven performances this season, but he has stepped up for the most part, especially with Nico Collins (seven catches, 118 yards, two TDs) in the lineup. The defense isn’t holding up its end of the bargain this season.

Another thought: If this defense can’t play at an elite level, maybe it’s best to trade a few pieces from the heavily invested unit to gain draft picks to possibly build a more balanced roster for the future.

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers had six catches for 112 yards and a score in New York's win over Arizona on Sunday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giants WR Malik Nabers is slowly regaining his top form

Part of the reason Jameis Winston had a dreadful performance in New York’s Week 2 loss to the Rams was because Nabers wasn’t quite ready to be the downfield threat that he was in his dynamic rookie year in 2024.

On Sunday, Nabers was prepared to collect the Winston heaves we have become accustomed to seeing from the streaky quarterback. Nabers is nearly back to top form after recording six catches for 112 yards and a touchdown during the Giants’ 36–24 victory over the Cardinals.

Nabers has been on a long road back, sustaining a significant knee injury nearly a year ago. Reports in the summer suggested Nabers might not be ready in time for the season opener. But he made it back in time and continues to regain trust in his explosiveness with each passing week.

He left briefly on Sunday with what appeared to be a shoulder injury, but he quickly returned to continue carving up the Cardinals.

Even without Jaxson Dart for possibly the rest of the season, the Giants (3–1) can keep pushing for a playoff spot because they have a difference-maker in Nabers, who knows how to make life easier for whoever is under center.