Whether They Admit it or Not, Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh Era Probably Expired in Buffalo

The Los Angeles Chargers are saying and doing all the right things off the field, but it’s the on-field performance that makes this a pretty simple prediction:

The Jim Harbaugh era is over.

Harbaugh’s listless, 0-3 Chargers are by far the most concerning team in football. While even clubs like Cleveland are winning right now, Harbaugh’s Chargers have yet to look competitive.

In fact, Harbaugh's Chargers just dropped a game to the Buffalo Bills while:

Forcing five turnovers

Sacking Josh Allen four times, hitting him three other times

Breaking up five passes

Holding a 10-0 lead

Not to get ahead of ourselves here: The Chargers won’t fire anyone midseason. Conservative, old-schoolish franchises like this won’t bother. They’ll keep saying the right things in interviews, too. Even scrap together some wins, too.

But the Harbaugh era? It feels over.

Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers tenure likely ended in Buffalo

Jim Harbaugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jim Harbaugh’s message isn’t getting through to the Chargers.

We can blame this whole thing on the obviously poor roster assembly put on by general manager Joe Hortiz, who may or may not be limited by budget restrictions imposed by ownership.

But at the end of the day, Harbaugh’s CEO-like approach with the stereotypical catchphrases isn’t working. They worked at the college level, but not here.

We’re talking about a top-10 quarterback like Justin Herbert looking disinterested. There’s no vocal leaders. Harbaugh’s star quarterback has dramatically regressed under the supervision of his offensive coordinator hire. His weird loyalty to guys like Bradley Bozeman and the lack of physicality from his interior offensive lines, despite his tough-gun mantra, are self-sabotage. He’s risking guys like Khalil Mack on a coordinator hire who is clearly green with inexperience.

There's a reason Harbaugh’s Chargers collapse when the games matter most in the playoffs. And they’re pretty obvious.

For all the good of his tenure, Harbaugh isn’t exactly overcoming the franchise’s most cringeworthy problems, either:

In the last 10 years, the Chargers are 2-2 when creating 5+ turnovers.



The rest of the NFL is 66-4-1. — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) September 28, 2026

Since 2013, teams with 5+ turnovers & a -4 TO margin are 3-81-1 straight up (via @pfref)...



The 3 wins:

• Bills over Chargers (today)

• Jaguars over Chargers (2022-23)

• Broncos over Chargers (2015-16) pic.twitter.com/YhDatEI2zm — Evan Abrams (@EvanHAbrams) September 27, 2026

Harbaugh looked like he was headed for a two-year rebuild. This was the contention year. Instead, his stale decisions and coordinator hires have backfired. It falls on him first.

Call this premature, sure. But the Chargers next confront this:

Seahawks

Broncos

Chiefs

Rams

Texans

Ravens

We’re not going to say 0-9, that would be ridiculous. But this statement about Harbaugh being on his way out is only premature if we stick our heads in the sand and pretend this upcoming schedule doesn't exist.

And hey, credit the Chargers a little bit: They’re willing to go out and spend. They grabbed Harbaugh, they ponied up for McDaniel. This means they might not ride out Harbaugh’s contract no matter what, like they might’ve in the past.

Because if things don’t improve, they’re looking at firing McDaniel after one season. That’s yet another coordinator for Herbert. And if that’s happening, why not just scrap the entire Harbaugh program and get new energy in the building? Even Anthony Lynn won a playoff game and they canned him anyway.

The worst thing the Chargers could do is double-down and keep the entire thing going again, risking a purgatory that exhausts the rest of Herbert’s prime. Hortiz’s roster-building approach needs to change too, but that happens in concert with the head coach.

Stings to know this might happen before the calendar even says October, of course. But it takes the pressure and stress off a bit too, right? Because if it’s Hortiz, Harbaugh or Herbert, the Chargers keep the star quarterback 10 times out of 10. This year is one of those times.

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