Tyler Biadasz Out Indefinitely: What Joe Hortiz and the Chargers Must Do Next

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a devastating loss to one of the leaders they were counting on to stabilize the offensive line after a brutal 2025 season. The football gods appear not ready to lift the injury curse on the Chargers just yet. Starting center Tyler Biadasz went down with a knee injury during a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.

Video footage from the Chargers training facility immediately circulated and Biadasz's injury was assumed to be, at a minimum, a lengthy injury to recover from. The silence around the Chargers all day Tuesday grew to a deafening sound by late Tuesday night and no news had been reported or leaked to NFL insiders. The lack of information left room for hope for Biadasz's health but the silence was far too ominous given the Chargers history with injuries at this time of year.

Wednesday morning, information finally was released and revealed that Biadasz has suffered damage to multiple ligaments and is out indefinitely as he gathers more medical opinions. The language surrounding the injury indicates the damage to his knee is extensive but the full extent and path forward is not currently clear.

Chargers center Tyler Biadasz is out indefinitely after suffering damage to his ACL and additional injuries to his left knee during Tuesday’s joint practice against the 49ers, per @rapsheet and me.



Biadasz will meet with more doctors to try to get more clarity. pic.twitter.com/0cyNFBmUdY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 19, 2026

How the Chargers move forward

The Chargers accidentally have an immediate in-house option to take over for Biadasz. Los Angeles drafted center Jake Slaughter in the second round with the expectation for him to compete for the starting left guard spot.

Slaughter's draft selection was confusing. The question marks he faced as an NFL prospect seemed to make a transition to guard more difficult. Slaughter's athleticism, work ethic, and well respected football IQ gave the Chargers confidence he could do it.

The injury news obviously changes the landscape of the offensive line and removes Slaughter from the left guard competition. But do the Chargers simply plug in Slaughter at center and call it day? The interior of the offensive line has been under pressure following the beating that Justin Herbert took in 2025 that eventually paved the way for the entire interior to be replaced.

Throughout training camp and evidenced more during joint practice, there is still pressure coming up the middle. In a real game scenario, offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel will be able to scheme and gameplan around specific opponents which will be the greatest asset to the offensive line.

Tyler Biadasz was intended to be the stabilizing force in the middle of the line that would help elevate the guard play. Now the Chargers are faced with a rookie stepping into that role. Behind Slaughter is another rookie in undrafted free agent Jacob Spomer.

Moves to make for Los Angeles

General manager Joe Hortiz has consistently addressed roster issues at this time of year proactively. In 2025, when left tackle Rashawn Slater went down and veteran Trey Pipkins was thrust back into the starting lineup, Hortiz went and traded for Austin Deculus to provide depth and be the swing tackle. The year prior, the depth in the defensive back room needed a boost and he traded for Elijah Molden.

An in-house starting option makes a dramatic move less likely but Hortiz is likely already making calls, and gathering information on available free agents. Veterans like Graham Glasgow or James Daniels may be options but the question for them would be are they willing to be a backup and mentor to Slaughter?

The Chargers could opt to wait until roster cutdown day and monitor who is available or who is becoming available. Whatever the Chargers plans are, Thursday night against the 49ers may reveal their next move. Jake Slaughter is a starter now, he needs NFL reps but the team also will not want to risk putting him at additional risk in extended preseason action. The original plan is for the starters to get the first series against the 49ers and Slaughter should be apart of that.

Pulling Slaughter early on Thursday night will give backup center Jacob Spomer another shot to show what he can do after a good performance against the Houston Texans. The earlier Spomer gets into the game the better competition he will be facing. If he can put together back-to-back good performances against the Texans and 49ers defensive fronts, the urgency to make a move may be reduced.

NFL analyst and draft expert Daniel Jeremiah has voiced some support for Spomer as well.

Tough injury news for the Chargers OL. On the positive side, they have two rookie centers playing good ball right now & both fit the system really well-2nd rd pick Jake Slaughter and UDFA Jacob Spomer. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) August 19, 2026

Even if Spomer earns the backup job, he likely would not be a long term fill in if Slaughter were to miss time. Currently, the Chargers have Cole Strange on the roster and with his experience at center, he would likely move over in that scenario.

If the Chargers are looking to upgrade the room it will likely be with a player like the previously mentioned Graham Glasgow who can play both guard and center and whom has familiarity in a similar system and additionally has a relationship already having played for Jim Harbaugh at the University of Michigan.

Jim Harbaugh mentioned on an appearance on the Pat McAfee show that Biadasz is getting opinions and is "hell bent on doing whatever he can to keep playing."

"Tyler Biadasz has been so dialed in and invested in this team..



He got hurt on a 1 in 10,000 play and he's hell-bent on doing whatever he can to keep playing..



He's looking at some options and second opinions"@jimharbaugh #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/VWIiWvncQI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 19, 2026

Until there is clarity, the Chargers will not likely make a move. But Joe Hortiz will likely have multiple options prepared to pursue going forward. Aside free agents like Graham Glasgow who makes sense on multiple fronts or James Daniels who played for Mike McDaniel in Miami, here are a few potential trade targets that could be on a short list of options:

Justin Dedich, Los Angeles Rams

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Justin Dedich (67) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rams are always willing to wheel and deal. Former undrafted free agent out of USC Justin Dedich is currently close to returning from the non-football injury list with what is believed to be a broken hand. He has significant experience at both guard and center under Sean McVay. The Rams picked up several interior offensive linemen in the offseason and with Dedich missing training camp, the Rams may be able to be convinced to move him.

Dan Feeney, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nov 29, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers center Dan Feeney (66) works with quarterback Justin Herbert (10) to call play a play at the line of scrimmage against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Yes, the familiar mullet of Dan Feeney, the Chargers third round pick in the 2017 draft. He is entering his tenth NFL season and is still a reliable swing interior offensive lineman. He is firmly entrenched in a backup role and the Buccaneers have other interior offensive lineman.