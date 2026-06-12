3 Chargers Whose Jobs Could Be On the Line in OTAs

Jobs aren’t usually won and lost in NFL OTAs… but the Los Angeles Chargers might be an exception.

Those Chargers have gone through years of roster churn under Jim Harbaugh now and the competition across the depth chart is immense.

That’s especially the case on the offensive side of the ball after the Chargers rebuilt the unit in many respects to fit the vision of new coordinator Mike McDaniel.

With OTAs winding down and training camp not all that far away, here’s a look at guys whose jobs appear to be on the line already.

OL Kayode Awosika

Make no mistake, Kayode Awosika was never promised anything when he signed on with the Chargers. But he’s jumped out to an early lead as the first-team guard for Justin Herbert.

But that doesn't mean it will last.

Awosika has shown some really good things in OTAs. But it feels like there is an expiration date on the whole thing with second-round rookie Jake Slaughter starting to get his feet under him as a guard.

Granted, Slaughter played center in college. So maybe he comes along slowly enough that Awosika can make himself undeniable. But it needs to happen fast.

RB Kimani Vidal

Kimani Vidal | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last season, Kimani Vidal really acquitted himself well when he took some lead-back reps after injuries to the likes of Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris. He wound up running for 643 yards and three scores on a 4.1 average.

Had the Chargers not hired McDaniel, maybe Vidal wouldn’t be in a little hot water right now. He’s a proven three-down back and solid rotational guy.

But McDaniel is here. And not long after him, Keaton Mitchell arrived in free agency. Mitchell is a more dynamic, explosive player who better fits the offense and appears to yet hit his ceiling as a pro due to injuries.

It’s on Vidal right now to prove he can adapt to the new offense quickly and keep his spot as the primary spell to Hampton.

EDGE Bud Dupree

Are fans tired of hearing about Bud Dupree yet?

He appears to be clinging on for dear life at this point. The Chargers got Khalil Mack back and drafted Akheem Mesidor in the first round. Tuli Tuipulotu is a star in the making about to get a huge contract extension. They still have slight hopes for Kyle Kennard, too.

The real negative for Dupree, though, is the hyped addition of undrafted free agent Nadame Tucker. He’s one of the most notable college free agents from the draft class and has a link to coordinator Chris O’Leary.

The Chargers could very well choose youthful upside instead of the usual veteran preference of Harbaugh. That process is already underway in OTAs.

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