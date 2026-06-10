NFL Rumors From Chargers OTAs Hint at Big 2nd-Year Breakout Emerging

The Los Angeles Chargers are in the final weeks of their OTAs. The Chargers offense has been getting all of the attention with the addition of Mike McDaniel and the new scheme that they are bringing to the table. The defense is also undergoing a few changes with new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary taking over for his mentor Jesse Minter.

Chris O'Leary spent the 2024 season with the Chargers in Los Angeles after coming from Notre Dame to take over the safeties coach role. O'Leary spent 2025 as the defensive coordinator of the Western Michigan Broncos. O'Leary's career has been directly connected to now Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter since he was a player in college and Minter was a young coach on the defensive side of the ball.

O'Leary promised two things when he took over early in the offseason, to elevate and evolve the foundation that was already in Los Angeles. When O'Leary was with the Chargers as a safeties coach, he experienced a revolving door of players on the backend of the defense due to injuries.

The Chargers safety room largely has the same main players with Derwin James Jr., Elijah Molden and veteran Tony Jefferson. The new additions to the room are second-year safety RJ Mickens who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 draft and rookie Genesis Smith.

Genesis Smith has some rough edges he needs to improve upon hitting the NFL but he is a higher draft pick compared to RJ Mickens. Mickens played well as rookie in 2025 and earned a significant amount snaps. He even had a big interception on Sunday Night Football against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

mickens was alllllll over it



📺 | @snfonnbc pic.twitter.com/RYfESrBvjw — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 10, 2025

RJ Mickens may be new to Chris O'Leary but Steve Clinkscale, the Chargers defensive backs coach, has been with him since his arrival in Los Angeles. Mickens seems to have support and is making the most of his opportunities and snaps in OTAs.

NBC NFL analyst Ryan Fowler is generally well tuned in to news around the NFL and the NFL draft. He mentioned on X that RJ Mickens is a player who, when he asked around, was named as a standout during OTAs.

Checking in with some folks around football, some names as standouts from the OTA period:



• Eagles DB Riq Woolen

• Steelers WR Germie Bernard

• 49ers LB Jaden Duggar

• Cowboys RB Phil Mafah

• Chargers SAF RJ Mickens

• Bears WR Luther Burden III

• Packers iOL Jager… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) June 9, 2026

If Mickens is impressing the Chargers coaching staff, it will go a long way to establishing himself as a main member of the Chargers defensive backs rotation and being apart of the evolution and elevation that O'Leary has promised. The Chargers need safeties ready to step up and be ready to answer the bell, the room unfortunately has experienced a high injury rate the past few seasons.