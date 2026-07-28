4 Chargers Veterans Who Could Lose Their Jobs in Preseason

The Los Angeles Chargers’ training camp roster features some noteworthy cut candidates to track, sure.

But there’s also the matter of certain Chargers veterans simply being in danger of losing their jobs. Not roster spots, necessarily, but roles on the roster itself.

So it goes every offseason, but especially this one, where the Chargers had to make changes at both coordinator spots. Now, Mike McDaniel and Chris O’Leary will fine-tune things on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, respectively.

Given that, here’s a primer looking at players who could lose jobs in the coming weeks of camp.

Chargers who could lose jobs during training camp, preseason

RB Kimani Vidal

Going into training camp, Vidal remains penciled as the backup to Omarion Hampton after proving himself last year. Still, outsiders can’t guarantee how McDaniel feels about him in the scheme. And 643 yards and three scores on a 4.1 average over 13 games was a nice surprise, not a breakout.

McDaniel targeted Keaton Mitchell in free agency to get some speed and versatility. If he can stay available, Mitchell might surpass Vidal in the coming weeks in a hurry.

EDGE Bud Dupree

Obvious, yes. But the 33-year-old Dupree was rotational depth at best last year, even while names like Khalil Mack battled injury. He played just 41 percent of the snaps. Now he’s behind Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu and first-rounder Akheem Mesidor. College free agent Nadame Tucker has a link with O’Leary and could make the roster, too.

S Tony Jefferson

Fan favorite or not, Tony Jefferson’s hold on a “starting” role might be slippery, even with Derwin James playing slot. Elijah Molden and RJ Mickens are plenty capable of rotating around the safety spots. And rookie draft pick Genesis Smith’s wicked athleticism could see him earning more snaps than expected in a hurry.

WR Quentin Johnston

Quentin Johnston | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don’t sleep on this one.

McDaniel and the Chargers haven’t said much about Quentin Johnston. But they haven’t said much in his favor, either. Ladd McConkey’s role at wideout is unquestioned. They have a second-round draft investment in Tre Harris, who could easily take Johnston’s role, and then some. They also have a second-year player in KeAndre Lambert-Smith and a rookie hand-picked by McDaniel in Brenen Thompson. That’s just mentioning a few of the 12 overall wideouts on the roster for camp and preseason.

Which is to say, no news isn’t necessarily good news for Johnston. How he fits with McDaniel remains to be seen. How long of a leash he’s given if drop issues continue and/or someone else flashes during preseason games will be interesting to watch, too.

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