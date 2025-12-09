Chargers’ Justin Herbert under fire for postgame sideline exchange

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert performed some heroic feats on the field during his team’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

But it’s his actions in the aftermath commanding attention on social media.

Herbert, after almost five quarters of play one week removed from surgery, got caught on national television in the postgame scrum attempting to brush off ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge.

Once Rutledge caught up with the Chargers quarterback, he quickly and very obviously went into PR QB mode, quickly answering her questions before moving on to whatever he had been trying to do.

RELATED: Chargers drastically improve playoff odds after wild overtime win over Eagles

Postgame interviews for the quarterback are mandatory and expected, of course, especially after national games and with such intrigue as the injury saga around Herbert. The Chargers quarterback is rather infamously not a fan of cameras or interviews, but the position comes with requirements, especially in an entertainment-based league bankrolled by its deals with television and streaming networks.

A little grace could be given to Herbert, considering how very obviously battered he was behind a miserable offensive line. Gritting out a game one week after surgery and notably bloody sort of paints the whole picture on his end.

One could argue both parties handled things well in the heat of the moment, really. Alas, there’s a tidal wave of Herbert criticism making the rounds in the aftermath.

Justin Herbert criticized for Laura Rutledge interview

Laura Rutledge is great. Smart. Prepared. Kind. Professional under pressure. I cringed when Justin Herbert tried to decline an on-field, post-game interview after a win. But she handled it with poise and grace. https://t.co/EKw1JkwXRq — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) December 9, 2025

Grow up! You aint a kid anymore. https://t.co/M5UIv6kF82 — Chargers Country (@ChargersCountry) December 9, 2025

RELATED: Chargers and Eagles make history in sloppy Monday night slugfest

Justin Herbert when hes asked to do a post game interview #PHIvsLAC pic.twitter.com/XaN82sL9zY — Kieran L (@kieran_shaker) December 9, 2025

Yup. Pretty bad look. He knows the drill. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) December 9, 2025

Justin Herbert acting too good for a prime time interview after throwing for under 140 yards and completing less than 50% of his passes??? — mark (@MLaw_1) December 9, 2025

Justin Herbert was rude as all get out. You can't be a QB who just won an overtime game and outright refuse a *small* interview. Come on. — Destiney 🧡 (@joeybpluscrew) December 9, 2025

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers elevate undrafted rookie, leading to hyped draft pick falling further down the depth chart

Chargers cut veteran hours before kickoff to make room for Omarion Hampton's return

Chargers' legend Philip Rivers set to workout for AFC contender