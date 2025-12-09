Chargers and Eagles make history in sloppy Monday night slugfest
The Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles faced off in a brutal and sloppy fist fight of a football game on Monday Night Football in Los Angeles. The back and forth affair featured multiple lead changes, overtime and an absurd amount of turnovers.
The Chargers pulled off the win in wild fashion in overtime. The Eagles won the overtime coin toss and elected to kick. The Chargers marched down the field into field goal range on the first drive and Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker nailed a 54 yard field goal.
The Eagles ate most of the clock on their first drive and marched down the field into the red zone. Jalen Hurts threw a pass towards the goal line, it was tipped by Chargers cornerback Cam Hart and intercepted by safety Tony Jefferson to close out the game.
The final play marked Jalen Hurts' 4th interception and the Eagles 5th turnover of the game. The Chargers gave away three turnovers themselves for a total of eight in the game. The second quarter featured six turnovers including three on one play, the most in a quarter in over a decade.
The insane three turnover play that happened in the second quarter started with the Chargers surprising Jalen Hurts by dropping a defensive tackle into coverage and he threw and interception directly to Chargers defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand. Hand started to return the interception, was hit and fumbled the ball. Jalen Hurts picked up the fumble and was hit and he then fumbled to finally be recovered by Chargers linebacker Troy Dye.
The chaotic three turnover play was the hallmark of the game. It was symbolic of how crazy the back and forth momentum swings were. Jalen Hurts threw an interception and lost a fumble, the first time since 1933 a quarterback recorded two turnovers on the same play.
The Chargers and Eagles made some history with their chaos and provided some wild entertainment late into Monday night.
