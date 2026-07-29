Chargers Roster Spotlights: Tre Harris, a Superstar in the Making Who Can Change the Offense

Tre Harris, born on February 28, 2002, in Lafayette, Louisiana, attended Ovey Comeaux High School, playing football and basketball. As a quarterback recruit, he earned two-star recruiting status, according to 247Sports.

Harris was recruited as a receiver, not playing the position because NFL star Malik Nabers was Harris' top target during his high school years. Going back to Harris, he ended up committing to Louisiana Tech, staying close to home while making his transition.

Once with the program, Harris saw playing time as a redshirt freshman in 2021, collecting a strong 562-yard season with four touchdowns. In 2022, Harris had his breakout season, dominating the competition with 935 yards and 10 touchdowns.

This performance allowed for the Louisiana native to transfer to Ole Miss, where he would continue his success, receiving the football from 2025 first-round QB Jaxson Dart. These successful seasons (2023 and 2024) had Harris around 1000 yard rage with 7 and 8 touchdowns, respectively. 2024 was especially productive, as he had 1030 yards in eight games.

Going into the 2025 NFL Draft, Harris was viewed highly by NFL scouts, with most viewing him as an early second-round draft choice. NFL Scout Lance Zierlein reviewed Harris by saying: "Size/speed wideout who returned to school in 2024 and improved his game heading into this year’s draft...He’s fast enough to win over the top and talented with the ball in his hands to stretch short throws into longer yardage. His route-running and contested-catch success both took an upturn but they still need work at the pro level. Of greater concern might be a second consecutive season of time missed due to injury."

Chargers Tre Harris, WR Ole Miss

The Los Angeles Chargers decided to "stick and pick" with their 55th overall draft choice, taking the receiver in hopes of bolstering their wide receiver room for the 2025 NFL season.

Harris was the fourth receiver on the depth chart for his rookie year, as veterans Quentin Johnston, Keenan Allen and second-year player Ladd McConkey all took snaps above the talented rookie prospect. Even with the limited playing time in a bad passing scheme, Harris impressed, especially as a blocker in the run game. This blocking ability earned him targets in the offense, becoming a strong weapon at the tail end of the season.

2025 Season Stats

17 Games

30 Catches

324 Receiving Yards

1 Touchdown

Measurables

Contract Status

"Tre Harris signed a 4 year, $7,817,694 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $2,325,596 signing bonus, $5,578,246 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,954,424. In 2026, Harris will earn a base salary of $1,195,350, while carrying a cap hit of $1,776,749 and a dead cap value of $4,156,847." - Spotrac

Tre Harris's 2026 Season Outlook

Now going into 2026, Harris is expected to take on the No. 3 wide receiver role, with Keenan Allen not signed back. Between the blocking, contested-catch ability and improvement in route running, Harris very well could be a superstar in the making.

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