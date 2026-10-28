Chargers' Ladd McConkey Could Emerge as Trade Target for AFC Contender

The Los Angeles Chargers have exercised a plan to stand pat and hold off trade calls despite being 0-6. They will play two more games before the November tenth trade deadline and the calls will not stop anytime soon and if they fall to 0-8, the front office will have serious decisions to make.

It is no surprise that the Chargers would be receiving trade calls on their best players who may be on expiring deals and not part of the immediate or future plans. Trade rumors have been ongoing since the Chargers started 0-3 and continue to look like the walking dead on offense.

Veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack is the most mentioned named amongst NFL insiders and trade rumors circulating the NFL landscape. NFL insider Tomy Pelissero floated ten potential Chargers who could be moved at the deadline, but it appears Mack and running back Kimani Vidal are the only names that have been recurring in discussions.

It is no surprise that other players, including the Chargers' best, are now being floated in trade discussions on sports shows and media segments around NFL-focused media platforms. Given the Chargers' direction and current position to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL draft it would not be a shock if teams tried to inquire about seemingly off-limits players.

Ladd McConkey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One Chargers player sure to be floated as a potential trade target is Ladd McConkey. This is especially clear with teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers out there as possible buyers and McConkey would be a good fit and target for Aaron Rodgers' style.

To be clear, it's all speculation on whether the Steelers would reach out to the Chargers to engage in any form regarding McConkey’s availability. If the Steelers front office does try to reach out to Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz regarding the availability of Ladd McConkey, Hortiz should laugh and hang up the phone.

It is clear, the Chargers offense has been a train wreck through the first six weeks of the season. However, Ladd McConkey, who is not healthy right now, has been the only functional target for Justin Herbert when he has been on the field. McConkey is in year three of his rookie contract and has been a reliable target for Justin Herbert since he entered the NFL, he is not a player that should be traded.

There may come a day where the Chargers entertain trade offers from McConkey but it will not be in the middle of this season. If the Steelers are looking for wide receiver help, they will likely look elsewhere.