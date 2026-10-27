Ranking Chargers' Top NFL Trade Deadline Targets From Realistic to Delusional

The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-6 and the front office's plan to stand pat will be put to the test before the November 10th trade deadline. The Chargers have no business being buyers at the trade deadline with the season essentially lost and the injury list substantial. However, could they convince themselves to make moves for the future? Potentially, but at what cost?

NFL insiders such as Jordan Schultz have been adamant that he believes the trade market will be very active this year. Historically, the NFL trade deadline has been an overhyped affair with few trades actually taking place. That historic trend has started to shift to move activity on the trade market in recent years. If the Chargers for some reason want in on the action, here are some trade targets they could pursue if they want to get wild.

Delusional

Brian Thomas Jr, wide receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts to his reception during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr is in his third year in the NFL and has not found a home with Liam Coen's offense since Coen's arrival in Jacksonville. After posting a 1,200-yard season as a rookie in 2024, Thomas has seen his target share decline almost weekly.

Thomas is off to a very slow start in 2026 despite the Jaguars winning and throwing the ball all over the field with Trevor Lawrence. Thomas has only nine receptions on the year for 105 yards and could clearly benefit from a change of scenery. However, the Jaguars are winning and have eyes on contending.

Jacksonville will not part with one of their starters while he is on a rookie contract simply because he hasn't fit into the offense as well as they hoped. Wide receiver depth is needed in the NFL. If they were losing, this would be a different story.

Is it possible the Jaguars would entertain the right offer? Sure, but because of his production or lack thereof, his value is at an all-time low. Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston has been more productive than Thomas this season.

For the Jaguars to move off of him midseason as they are trying to reach the playoffs and contend they would have to get undeniable draft compensation. Considering the going rate for a struggling former 2024 first-round wide receiver is a second-round pick, Thomas would like cost the Chargers their third-round pick. I doubt the Jaguars will move Thomas midseason but NFL insider Adam Schefter did mention Thomas as a name to watch before the deadline but this feels more like an offseason move.

Some names to watch ahead of the NFL’s Nov. 10 trade deadline: pic.twitter.com/6THEK7IFqT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2026

Somewhat realisitic trade option

TJ Bass, guard, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones loves to wheel and deal. The Cowboys are in a relatively weak division this season with the Giants surprisingly in first place so moving off of their swing guard is not in their best interest for this season with a winnable division in front of them.

However, the Cowboys have been experiencing some injuries to the depth in their defensive back and linebacker rooms and the Chargers have been starting rookies all over their offensive line but have depth at both safety and linebacker. Jones has already shown a willingness to trade to address the defense, could there be a deal to reunite former Oregon teammates TJ Bass and Justin Herbert?

More than likely any potential trade would be a player for player swap plus draft pick. Bass is scheduled to be a unrestricted free agent in the coming offseason and the Chargers could take the rest of the year to gauge whether Bass would be a good fit moving forward while trying to keep quarterback Justin Herbert standing long enough to see 2027 in one piece.

Realistic

Keenan Allen, wide receiver, Indianapolis Colts

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen (10) reacts after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts have signaled they are open for business by trading away All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson. Keenan Allen was a late signing for the Colts and he has slowly become a reliable receiving target with Alec Pierce done for the season. The Colts have other wide receivers that could fill in if Allen was no longer there.

It is no secret that Justin Herbert trusts Keenan Allen. Ladd McConkey has been injured all season and with Herbert completely out of rhythm in Mike McDaniel's offense, it may be worth bringing Allen back to help give Herbert any semblance of confidence. Acquiring Allen would not cost much given his circumstances, potentially a late-round swap. It may be worth it to help Herbert get back on track and head to 2027 with some positive momentum.