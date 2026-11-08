Chargers' Ladd McConkey suffers injury vs. Texans

While attempting to avoid 0-8 ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the Los Angeles Chargers suffered another injury setback with wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

McConkey was absent from the Chargers’ stat sheet halfway through the first quarter while his team was down 7-3 when it was revealed that he was questionable to return due to a back injury.

According to Noah Furtado of The Athletic, McConkey suffered from back spasms during pregame warmups.

McConkey has battled nagging injury woes all season while also struggling in Mike McDaniel's offense. Entering Sunday, he had appeared in six games, catching just 17 passes for 286 yards and one score. In a testament to just how off the rails things have gone for the Chargers, that still led the entire offense.

When McConkey misses time, Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris are the primary one-two punch. Rookie Brenen Thompson, a hand-picked McDaniel target, is out.

This story will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

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