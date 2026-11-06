NFL Trade Deadline Reports: Jonathan Taylor Will Cost a First-Round Pick

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The NFL trade deadline is now four days away and plenty can still change between now and then. But for now, here’s the information we’ve got …

Price for a Jonathan Taylor trade

The big name out there remains Jonthan Taylor. And it’s still going to cost a lot to pry him from Indianapolis—which has been the case from the time new-ish controlling owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon fired GM Chris Ballard , and the Colts’ roster stripping began.

So how much will it cost? My understanding is a first-round pick, or the equivalent in a Christian McCaffrey–level package (the 49ers sent 2023 second-, third- and fourth-round picks, and a 2024 fifth-rounder to the Panthers for McCaffrey in October 2023) would likely get it done, and the Colts haven’t gotten that price.

The Giants, Broncos and Vikings have inquired, and discussed it, and it appears Denver and Minnesota might be a little less inclined to trade for Taylor now. Conversely, the indication I’ve gotten is that while the Giants aren’t offering what Indy wants, they are a serious suitor.

Indy also has explored dealing receiver Josh Downs and defensive tackle Grover Stewart.

Josh Downs leads the wide receiver market

Downs is one of a number of receivers on the market, with the Chiefs and Steelers among the teams looking for help at the position. And the Niners are open to adding, too, though with improving health there, they’re less desperate than they were a couple of weeks ago.

Kansas City had interest in Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas Jr., but the Jaguars have been less inclined to sell on the former first-rounder. While he hasn’t been statistically productive, and isn’t the best fit for Liam Coen’s scheme, Thomas brings a downfield element that’s really important in keeping defenses honest against the run, and opening things up underneath for Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington. So now Downs, who’d probably cost a fourth-round pick, would loom as a possibility for the Chiefs.

Defensive tackle market remains hot

The defensive tackle market has been hot, with big names DeForest Buckner and Jeffery Simmons already moved—to the 49ers and Bears, respectively—and teams like the Giants, Jaguars and Vikings still turning over rocks looking for help.

Washington’s Daron Payne was drawing interest before he got hurt. Obviously that’s off the table now. Grover Stewart’s an option, with the Saints’ Davon Godchaux and Nathan Shepherd, Patriots’ Christian Barmore and Panthers’ Bobby Brown III others who’ve come up in trade talks. To this point, the Eagles have said no to teams on Moro Ojomo (more on him in a bit), and the Dolphins have done the same with Zach Sieler.

The pie-in-the-sky swing for someone to take, in the Simmons aftermath, might be for Panthers star Derrick Brown. That would be very expensive, though, with Carolina not actively looking to move him.

The Titans have decisions to make on veterans such as Tony Pollard. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Titans won’t necessarily sell all veterans

After the Simmons trade, the Titans like the way their team is playing, and how it responded to the trade of its leader. They also have to evaluate Cam Ward, who’s started to come on in recent weeks. So they’re not going to give away guys like Tony Pollard and Calvin Ridley.

But they have listened on both players. Pollard has drawn interest from teams looking for running back help that don’t want to pay the freight for Taylor, and the feeling from those teams is that it would cost at least a fourth-round pick to pry the veteran back from Tennessee. Ridley, who’s not playing a ton anymore with Carnell Tate having emerged as the top guy in a fleet of promising young receivers, would come cheaper, maybe for a sixth-rounder or so.

Chargers rebuff offers for Khalil Mack

The Chargers have steadfastly told teams that they like their core and aren’t moving guys, and as such they’ve rebuffed overtures for Khalil Mack. Whether that holds up through the week, if they can’t beat the Texans on Sunday at home, remains to be seen.

Commanders in an interesting spot

The Commanders are in a bit of a weird spot, at 2-4-1 and still just two games back in the NFC East. There’s certainly no fire sale happening in Washington, but veteran edge Dorance Armstrong and former second-round nickel Mike Sainristil were raised to me as potential trade names if the team does wind up moving anyone.

Dallas Goedert is among the Eagles in a contract year who could be dealt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eagles have players available

The Eagles’ six-game losing streak obviously opens up the possibility that they’d move some contract-year vets, and Hollywood Brown, Riq Woolen, Dallas Goedert, Michael Carter II and now Tanner McKee are among those perceived by other teams to be available. Ojomo, also in a contract year, is a different story. In fact, Howie Roseman has given other teams the impression that he’ll try to sign Ojomo, who’s gotten very strong interest, long term, despite the fact that he’s already got DTs Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis on big second deals.

Josh Sweat drawing interest

Chatter on Cardinals DE Josh Sweat has been persistent, despite Arizona hanging on the fringe of the playoff picture in Mike LaFleur’s first year. Young nickel Garrett Williams, a former third-round pick now in his fourth year, could be had.

Falcons and Panthers aren’t buyers

The Falcons are still right there in the NFC South race, but I’m told they’d really only consider acquiring picks right now. And veteran LB Christian Harris and nickel Mike Hughes are two guys who would be available for teams with needs at those spots.

Ditto on the Panthers, who are actually leading the NFC South, but have looked at the idea of trading Derrick Brown or veteran guard Robert Hunt.

Teams that could buy and sell

There are a few teams that are looking at both buying and selling. One is the Patriots, who’ve discussed moving veteran DT Christian Barmore or CB Carlton Davis III—the cost for either would likely be about a fourth-round pick, though I don’t think they’d move both—while they’ve shopped around for help on the edge.

Then there’s the Steelers, who, again, are sniffing around at receiver, and could deal veteran LB Cole Holcomb.

Browns could be buyers

The Browns are actually positioned now as buyers , which is pretty fascinating. Cleveland has looked around at adding a rotational edge rusher and perhaps a blocking tight end, which would free them up to move Harold Fannin Jr. around even more.

Quick-hitters

And a few other notes to finish up. In addition to Godchaux and Shepherd, another Saints name that’s come up is LB Pete Werner—a highly-productive, sixth-year leader who’s still just 27. … J.K. Dobbins’s name was raised in some trade talks, as Broncos rookie RB Jonah Coleman broke out, but it’s less likely now that RJ Harvey is hurt. … The Texans have least checked in on available running backs and safeties.