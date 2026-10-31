NFL Trade Rumors Update Tells Unfortunate Story About Jim Harbaugh's Chargers

It feels like a matter of time before the Los Angeles Chargers host a fire sale at the NFL trade deadline.

Nobody told Jim Harbaugh, Joe Hortiz or the Chargers, though.

Despite the stubbornness coming out of Los Angeles right now, everyone seems to agree that the Chargers will trade Khalil Mack before the deadline.

Not as likely, though just as smart, would be the Chargers trading away Quentin Johnston, getting anything in return for the obvious-feeling departure for the former first-round pick in the near future.

But exiting the bye, the Chargers have kept the messaging as positive and simple as possible despite the 0-6 record. Little is changing, and they still aren’t selling.

For now.

NFL trade rumors update Chargers’ outlook

Quentin Johnston | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers might be so bad that they clutch the No. 1 pick in a year when even the Tennessee Titans are having a “down” year. They might clutch the No. 1 pick so strongly that even the “tank bowl” against Miami later this year has become less important.

But the Chargers aren’t selling yet.

So says the latest NFL trade rumors update from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

“The Chargers have shut down trade inquiries for their veterans, even as the team sits at 0–6,” Breer wrote. “So while there are questions about guys like Khalil Mack and Quentin Johnston, for now, GM Joe Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh appear unwilling to wave any sort of white flag.”

If nothing else, this is just more reinforcement that Mack and Johnston remain the most appealing and obvious Chargers trade candidates.

At wideout, trading Ladd McConkey isn’t realistic. He’s the centerpiece of a depth chart rebuild there. They need to see more reps for guys like Tre Harris.

And on the defensive edge, letting go of Tuli Tuipulotu instead would only make sense if contract extension talks have gone absolutely nuclear. Mack leaving would mean more work for first-rounder Akheem Mesidor and others.

Other than that…the Chargers don’t really have any trade candidates. There’s a depth cornerback here or there that might interest other teams. Maybe a depth running back. But this…sort of speaks to just how bad the roster is, right?

The Chargers will change this tune ahead of the deadline. Falling to 0-7 after a date with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday is the next one to circle in red on the calendar.

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