Chargers Snap Count Analysis: Biggest Winners, Losers and Role Changes From Week 4

The Los Angeles Chargers are now 0-4 after losing to the reigning Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks. An effort that was, quite frankly, much better than what we have seen all season long, but it was still not enough for the team to overcome, shooting themselves in the foot over and over again.

With that, who were some players who made this game as close as it was, and who were some players who helped make this loss occur?

Winner - Kimani Vidal

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Kimani Vidal had himself a nice day, scoring his first TD of the 2026 NFL season. With his role increasing and his ability as a runner and pass blocker continuing to make a difference in the offense, expect Vidal to continue his ascent in this offense.

Role Change: 26 snaps last week -> 25 snaps this week

Loser - Omarion Hampton*

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Omarion Hampton has continuously played fewer and fewer snaps under Mike McDaniel. It is puzzling to see, as he brings a physicality that cannot be replicated and does well at masking the issues seen on the offensive line. He is also underutilized as a pass catcher, making his smaller role even more puzzling.

*Overall, his talent and ability are not being highlighted in this offense. He falls in the losing category for that reason alone, not because his play is any worse.

Role Change: 29 snaps last week -> 25 snaps this week

Winner - Travis Burke

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Travis Burke had to step into a crucial role in Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. With swing OT Trey Pipkins III out for the foreseeable future, Burke has had to be the swing offensive tackle. Joe Alt went down with an injury, yielding the need for Burke to step in.

Depending on the severity of both Alt's and Rashawn Slater's injuries, expect to see the rookie out there more. It should be noted that he also played quite well against the loaded Seahawks defense.

Role Change: 9 snaps last week -> 49 snaps this week

Loser - Genesis Smith

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Genesis Smith has been a winner in multiple weeks as a guy climbing the depth chart and taking his opportunities that have been given to him and running with it. He is coming off a two-interception game against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. This week, he recorded one tackle and not much else. He will need a strong Week 5 to regain the "winner" category.

Role Change: 42 snaps last week -> 39 snaps this week

Winner - Tarheeb Still

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Tarheeb Still maintains his ability as a starting-caliber cornerback, playing quietly as one of the league's better corners since he entered the NFL. Today, he had the tough task of matching up with Jaxson Smith-Njigba, one of the league's best. Smith-Njigba still had 76 yards, but this total was his season low by over 50 yards.

Role Change: 63 snaps last week -> 59 snaps this week

Loser - Trevor Penning

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Trevor Penning was once again named the starter at the guard position, playing the role until he was injured and replaced by Logan Taylor/Jake Slaughter. However, before his injury, he was playing extremely poorly, which should not be much of a surprise to most of the fanbase.

This poor play + injury make him a player in a losing position after the Chargers' Week 4 loss against Seattle.

Role Change: 69 snaps last week -> 43 snaps this week

Other Notable Role Changes From Week 4

Snap Analysis from Week 3

Offensively, Tre Harris played a larger role, gaining an increase in snaps from 40 to 66, leading the receivers in snaps. As mentioned before, Logan Taylor saw playing time, the first of his NFL career. The same can be said for Jacob Spomer, the backup center. Marquez Valdes-Scantling played 26 snaps for the Chargers, playing over 20 more than last week.

As for the defense, Del'Shawn Phillips returned to a full-time role, playing 52 snaps, just two behind Daiyan Henley. Phillips only played 31 snaps last week. Troy Dye went from 24 snaps in Week 3 to just two in Week 4; he had a sack in Sunday's game.

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