Chargers Should Take a Flier on Former Top Prospect Ruined by Cowboys

The Los Angeles Chargers are looking for depth pieces on their roster. In the first two years under general manager Joe Hortiz, the Chargers have found value along their defensive line. Defensive tackles Poona Ford and Teair Tart came to the Chargers one one year deals. Ford signed a hefty contract after the 2024 with the Los Angeles Rams. Tart signed a bigger contract after the 2025 season.

The Chargers have been a destination for many players to find their footing again. Poona Ford had been reduced to a rotational player for the Buffalo Bills in 2023 before regaining a starting role in 2024 with the Chargers. Teair Tart was cut two years in a row in 2023 and training camp of 2024 before landing in Los Angeles before the start of the 2024 season.

Safety Elijah Molden was a castaway from the Tennessee Titans who traded him for a seventh-round pick in 2026 before the 2024 season to the Chargers. He had a career year in Los Angeles and re-signed with the Chargers on a three-year deal.

This offseason, the Chargers and a former Wolverine under Jim Harbaugh could reunite to try to rebuild a career that never was smooth with the Dallas Cowboys after being drafted in the first round.

RELATED: 3 Seahawks Players Chargers Should Target in NFL Free Agency

Mazi Smith

Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Defensive tackle Mazi Smith was a brick wall of a human being for the Michigan Wolverines in the middle of their defensive line. Smith played at around 330lbs at Michigan and was the 1-technique defensive tackle who lined up shaded over the center and was tasked with manning the middle of the line of scrimmage and occupying two gaps. His teammate, Mason Graham was the smaller and faster defensive tackle who would line up as a 3-technique shaded outside of a guard.

The Cowboys drafted Smith 26th overall in the 2023 draft. The draft is an imperfect science where teams have to project a prospect fitting into their system. It is unclear what vision the Cowboys had for Smith when he arrived in Ft. Worth. Smith slimmed down to 323lbs at the NFL combine and the Cowboys had a different plan for him all together.

Cowboys staff writer Patrik Walker was speaking with A to Z Sports Dallas and described how Smith was coming along at training camp. Walker said he believed Smith was cutting weight to play more of the 3-technique role and was around 290lbs at one point. That is a massive drop in size to play a role he had never played is a massive gamble on a first-round rookie before he even starts his professional career.

Smith struggled to maintain gaps and leverage during his rookie year, he was also seemingly playing 40 pounds lighter than he had at Michigan. To exacerbate the issues, the Cowboys switched defensive coordinators three years in a row. Dan Quinn was his rookie coordinator in 2023, followed by Mike Zimmer in 2024 and Matt Eberflus in 2025. Smith was reportedly back up close to his Michigan playing weight by camp in 2024, but did he put it back on in a healthy way?

The inconsistencies led to Jerry Jones and Cowboys shipping Smith off to the New York Jets as part of a trade package that sent Quinnen Williams to Dallas. The Jets are expected to decline Smith's fifth-year option as a first-round pick and cut ties with him this offseason.

RELATED: Chargers Hire Former NFL Player as New Coach to Unleash Part of the Defense

Why reuniting with his college coaching staff makes sense

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mazi Smith needs new life in his NFL career. The Chargers have a good track record recently of providing those opportunities. On the surface it may make sense for Smith to potentially reunite with his college defensive coordinator Jesse Minter in Baltimore. But, with all of the weight changes and with a need to get his body back in order finding the best path forward will be key. Ben Herbert, his college strength and conditioning coach, is currently the Chargers director of player performance.

Ben Herbert was with the Wolverines for Smith's enitre college career and turned him into the player that landed number one Bruce Feldman's annual freaks list.

The Chargers need depth along their defensive line. Chargers defensive tackles Teair Tart and Jamaree Caldwell typically play more of a 3-technique role along the line. Smith could in theory compete for at least a reserve role as a 1-technique defensive tackle and have the opportunity to work with a coach that knew his body and performance very well. If the Jets do release Smith, the Chargers could take a flier on a familiar face.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Blockbuster Chargers Free Agency Prediction Would Be Bad Gamble for LA

Chargers Predicted to Lose Franchise Legend to Random Team

Chargers Worst-Case Scenario Around Justin Herbert Should Terrify Fans

Colin Cowherd’s Los Angeles Chargers Prediction is Surprisingly Good