3 Chargers Veterans Who Won't Be on the Roster Next Season

The Los Angeles Chargers are undergoing roster turnover due to the new hiring of coordinators for both sides of the ball. Mike McDaniel was hired to be the offensive coordinator and Chris O'Leary was hired to be the defensive coordinator. Both are assumed to bring their own set of coaches, which means players from those former stops are likely to replace players who are only still here from the previous connections they had with the staff.

This is a long-winded way of saying that the Chargers are expected to cut players who no longer fit the schemes they intend to run in 2026. Especially on the offensive side of the ball, due to McDaniel's philosophy being much different from that of the previous coordinator, Greg Roman's. So who are some of those candidates? How much money will they save with these decisions?

Chargers expected to cut multiple veterans before 2026 offseason

RELATED: 3 Seahawks Players Chargers Should Target in NFL Free Agency

Bradley Bozeman - Cap savings of $5.875 million

Chargers fans have been calling for the benching, cutting, moving on from or anything to do with Bozeman no longer being the starting Center on their football team. Well, that day is very likely to come. The hiring of McDaniel has yielded the need for a zone-based Center, someone who can create angles using their athleticism in the run game.

Bozeman is quite the opposite of a scheme fit for those needs. This, along with his cuttable contract, which saves the Bolts $5.875 million in cap space, makes this a no brainer.

Mekhi Becton - Cap savings of $9.7 million

Mekhi Becton | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Moving on to Bozeman's running mate, Mekhi Becton. He will face the same fate as Bozeman, due to the same scheme limitations and generally terrible play. Becton recorded a 35.7 PFF overall offensive grade, which ranks him 79th of 81 guards in the entire NFL.

This, coupled with his large cap savings of 9.7 million, makes this the easiest decision for the Bolts in the coming months. This also absolves them of any more discourse of arguably their worst move since their (Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz) hirings.

RELATED: Chargers Hire Former NFL Player as New Coach to Unleash Part of the Defense

Will Dissly - Cap savings of $4 million

Arguably the most surprising addition to this list is Will Dissly. While fans welcomed Dissly with open arms during his addition in 2024, due to his blocking ability, his 2025 has yielded plenty of disappointment.

2024 had Dissly practically playing out of position, where he was the starting receiving and blocking tight end. He was only really supposed to be a blocking addition, in which he was solid in both 2024 and 2025. In 2024, he had nearly 500 receiving yards, making the most out of his relatively limited athletic tools.

Unfortunately, even with his solid 2024 season and limited yet above-average 2025 showings, Dissly is expected to be moved on from. He is not a scheme fit in McDaniel's offense and was barely used in 2025, even with injuries and a need for someone like him to step up. Which is something still odd when looking back on the season.

Either way, the proof is that Dissly is no longer in the Bolts' plans, even moreso with McDaniel being hired. This will save them four million dollars in cap space. Enough to make a few small, bargain bin signings that Hortiz is known for.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Blockbuster Chargers Free Agency Prediction Would Be Bad Gamble for LA

Chargers Predicted to Lose Franchise Legend to Random Team

Chargers Worst-Case Scenario Around Justin Herbert Should Terrify Fans

Colin Cowherd’s Los Angeles Chargers Prediction is Surprisingly Good

Jim Harbaugh, Mike McDaniel Public Outing Goes Viral for Chargers Coaches