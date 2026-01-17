Chargers add yet another former head coach to offensive coordinator interview list

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to look at every angle possible when seeking the next offensive coordinator in the wake of firing Greg Roman.

Next up? An interview with former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Daboll, 50, was head coach for the Giants from 2022-2025 before things fizzled out. Before that, he’d served as the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills from 2018-2021 and had stints in the same role with teams like the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs over the years, too.

RELATED: Chargers move one step closer to pairing Justin Herbert with Mike McDaniel

The Chargers continue to hunt for modern voices to direct Justin Herbert’s offense. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel continues to top the list. The Chargers have an interview scheduled with McDaniel for next week.

Former head coaches pepper the list of possible Chargers offensive coordinators, too.

Before the Daboll news even broke, the Chargers had already held an interview with former Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan.

Brian Daboll with Justin Herbert feels like potential. #Chargers get a chat with the former #Bills OC and #Giants HC. https://t.co/fRUVNov3QL — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 17, 2026

The Chargers also looked at in-house candidates, including quarterbacks coach Shane Day and passing game coordinator Marcus Brady.

RELATED: Chargers offensive coordinator search tracker: Latest updates on Jim Harbaugh’s hunt

While his Giants were off hiring John Harbaugh as the new head coach, Daboll has been one of the hottest names on the market. He interviewed for the Titans’ head-coaching job and has a slew of interest around the NFL as a coordinator.

Like McDaniel, Daboll might see the Chargers as a prime one-year stop or short-term stop before really getting another head-coaching chance. Any offensive mind getting to work with a quarterback like Herbert puts themselves in a good position.

If nothing else, looking at so many big names and former head coaches speaks to the Chargers' desire to get this right. It would certainly seem to also suggest that cost isn't a major factor.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers who might have played their final snaps with team

Takeaways from Chargers' end of year press conference yields hiring hopes for 2026

Joe Alt’s scary injury update still offers good news for Chargers

Chargers hint at 5th-year option decision for critical piece of future

Chargers begin offensive coordinator hiring search by interviewing ex NFL head coach