One Thing New Chargers’ OC Mike McDaniel Told Old Foe Khalil Mack

New Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel spent four seasons as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. During that span from 2022-25, his team faced the Los Angeles Chargers on three occasions. In 2022 and 2023, the clubs battled at SoFi Stadium, while this past season Jim Harbaugh’s club visited South Florida.

The Bolts came out winners on a Sunday night in ’22 (23-17) and a year ago at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6 (29-27), while on the opening Sunday of 2023, the Dolphins survived a shootout with the Chargers, 36-34.

Kris Rhim of ESPN’s NFL Nation was part of the network’s recent review of all 32 teams work in free agency. There was something the Chargers’ writer “heard” when it came to the current Chargers’ OC and the veteran defender set to play his fifth season for the Bolts.

“It is so nice not to block you,” new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said to outside linebacker Khalil Mack after he re-signed (via Rhim).”

Chargers opted to bring back ageless defender Khalil Mack

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil MacK (52) as he leaves the field following the game against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“Mack, 35, was still one of the best players on the Chargers’ defense in 2025,” explained Phim, “and perhaps the team’s most respected player. Re-signing him was a priority for Los Angeles, and his return shows that Mack believes the Chargers can compete for a title in 2026.”

The 12-year veteran comes off a strong year despite appearing in only a dozen regular-season contests. He racked up 32 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. He inked a one-year, $18 million deal, meaning he will be playing in his fifth season with this organization after four-year stints with the Raiders and Bears.

Veteran Khalil Mack remains a key factor on the Chargers’ defense

In four years with the Chargers (62 regular-season games), Mack has totaled 36.5 sacks, forced 13 fumbles, totaled 21 passes defensed, and managed three fumble recoveries. He’s also totaled three sacks in as many postseason games with the club, and earned Pro Bowl invitations in each of his first three seasons with the franchise.

Nov 2, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) celebrates a defensive sack against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

While Mack returns, Odafe Oweh (who blossomed with the Bolts after being acquired from the Ravens during a midseason trade in ’25) is now a member of the Washington Commanders. Still, the Chargers have 2025 Pro Bowler Tuli Tuipulotu, who finished with a career-best 13.0 sacks this past season.

It’s pretty safe to say that MacDaniel is not the only member of the organization that is happy to be on Mack’s side.