Chargers Minicamp Has Jim Harbaugh Making Some Smart Changes

The Los Angeles Chargers have been all about modern changes this offseason.

By far the biggest example is usually-conversative head coach Jim Harbaugh saying goodbye to fellow usually-conversative coordinator Greg Roman.

In Roman’s place instead is Mike McDaniel, one of the foremost minds in the NFL offensive space, an innovator that other teams attempt to emulate while he’s busy layering new modernizations into his attacks.

The idea there, of course, is squeaking out the best possible play from star quarterback Justin Herbert. It’s generally agreed upon that there’s a ceiling there he’s yet to hit, and if McDaniel can help him reach it, there’s a Super Bowl window within grasp.

But Harbaugh is modernizing the little things, too. Just look at the recent Chargers minicamp happenings.

Jim Harbaugh changes Chargers minicamp practices

Jim Harbaugh | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We’re talking even the smallest of things when it comes to Harbaugh and Chargers minicamp, folks.

Speaking recently with reporters, Harbaugh admitted that there’s less intensity during minicamp this year.

By design.

"It's something that's been evolving every single year,” Harbaugh said. “There's always been a glide theory, ramp-up theory."

Harbaugh is just using all the resources available to craft the best possible approach. At its most basic, one can see the desire to put less wear and tear on the players in June, considering how rough things can get in the sweltering heat of training camp.

On that note, Harbaugh has his eye on much earlier practices than usual, too.

Let Harbaugh tell it, the Chargers are heading for 10 a.m. local time practices based on health studies from UCLA that deal with sleep patterns and UV radiation impact.

Almost, almost sounds silly. But fans probably shouldn’t bash using advanced ideas and applying them to football when advanced analytics and the like have helped teams on the field itself, too.

Considering just how much the Chargers have suffered the injury bug over the years, fans should be more than open to new ideas that might help the team finally free itself of those problems.

And to add to that, this is the window for the Chargers. One could argue that if Herbert excels, McDaniel might not be around long as other teams come calling for head-coaching jobs once more.

So, a little unexpected modern evolution from the head coach in an effort to keep his guys healthy for this window is worthy of praise, to say the least.

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