Chargers Offseason Additions Add Numerous Options to Mike McDaniel’s Offense

Late last week, NFL analyst Matt Bowen of ESPN took a deep look into the five most popular offensive personnel groupings used around the league. And it was intriguing to note how many times the Los Angeles Chargers were mentioned in his piece. Bowen suggests that with the hiring of a new OC, as well as some key additions in free agency, the Chargers’ offense could line up a little (make that a lot) differently in 2026.

For new Chargers’ OC Mike McDaniel, 2026 could be “personnel”

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One such grouping is “21” personnel, which is two running backs, one tight end and a pair of wide receivers. When it comes to this grouping, the Bolts “bear watching” when quarterback Justin Herbert and company take the field this season.

“With Mike McDaniel joining as the new offensive coordinator,” explained Bowen, “and the team signing former Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold, the Chargers should see a steady increase in “21” personnel snaps. (There could also be more “12” or “13” personnel looks after they signed experienced tight ends Charlie Kolar and David Njoku). Last season, McDaniel’s offense in Miami ran 234 snaps of “21” personnel (second-most).”

Chargers’ TEs David Njoku, Charlie Kolar, and Oronde Gadsden II could be a potent trio

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Bowen also mentions “12” personnel” which is a single back, two wideouts and two tight ends. That would certainly be a change from a year ago for Harbaugh’s club. Bowen states that under offensive coordinator Greg Roman, the Chargers totaled the fewest snaps in “12” personnel (1 running back, 2 tight ends, and 2 wide receivers).

As previously mentioned, he sees the team perhaps using more “13” personnel, which features one running back, three tight ends and one wide receiver. The thought of Njoku and Kolar teaming with promising 2025 fifth-round pick Oronde Gadsden II makes for a lot of intrigue.

Chargers’ new faces on offense should have a big impact

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Finally, there’s “22” personnel, which is two running backs, two tight ends, and a wideout. And guess which team was the most successful in this formation this past season?

“Under McDaniel,” said Bowen, “Miami had a league-high 16.24 EPA out of 22 last season, averaging 7.2 yards per play, the most among teams with at least 50 snaps. Miami also ranked at the top with 19.3 passing yards per game out of “22,” using the play-action pass and matchup-based concepts to throw the ball.”

Wow. That’s an awful lot for opposing defenses to think about. The additions of Ingold, Kolar, and Njoku teaming with second-year running back Omarion Hampton, Gadsden and returning wide receivers Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, and Tre Harris adds up to a lot of toys for McDaniel and Herbert.

Now if the Chargers can get that offensive line together…